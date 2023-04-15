Photos: Dreamwell Theatre presents “Angel Street” at the ArtiFactory

Dreamwell Theatre presented a production of “Angel Street” at the ArtiFactory in Iowa City on Friday. The show premiered on Broadway in 1941 and is known for coining the term “gaslighting.”

Jen Brown is the director behind Dreamwell’s production of “Angel Street.” Joining her is Rachel Brown as assistant director.

The cast consists of Audrey Boyle as Nancy, Andrew Cole as Sergeant Rough, Alex MacKay as Jack Manningham, Cheryl Walsh as Elizabeth and Kristina Rutkowski as Bella Manningham.

ArtiFactory will run the show until April 22.