Photos: Art For Ukraine fundraiser

Fatima Zima, an artist from Ukraine, hosted an Art For Ukraine fundraiser in Iowa City on Thursday.

All proceeds from the art gallery will go to humanitarian aid in Kharkiv, Ukraine. A total of 9 paintings were sold resulting in $660 raised for Ukraine. Zima helped organize the fundraiser with her son, Timofey Goloshchapova, and her husband, Alexander Goloshchapova.

Near the end of the fundraiser Alexander Goloshchapova shared, “I think it’s important to help people in anyway we can. Just imagine you wake up, and there is a shell in your hometown. Half of your buildings are gone, and people are dying. I think it’s terrible, and I think you can’t ignore the fact that the war is going on.”

Other attendants expressed desire and need in aiding Ukraine. Oksana was born and raised in Ukraine and leads a local Ukranian Club: “Supporting Ukraine means you support people who are suffering.” Ani, a member of the Ukrainian Club, shared, “It just feels like the right thing to do.”

Near the end of the fundraiser, a University student named Max Knebel, who is learning the Ukrainian language, voiced his final thoughts: “You can get into the politics and stuff, but for me, I think it’s important just because this invasion shouldn’t be happening. These people are going through hell on earth because of it.”

It has been just over a year since the invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022. The conflict has caused casualties on both sides that continue to grow.