Photos: Willard “Sandy” Boyd memorial service

Over 500 people attended a Willard “Sandy” Boyd memorial service at Hancher Auditorium on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Boyd died on Dec. 13, 2022, at age 95. He was a University of Iowa president for 13 years, in total, and served the university for more than 65 years.

Speakers included Lynette Marshall, Arthur Bonfield, David Dierks, Jim Croft, David Shorten, Kevin Washburn and Barbara Wilson. They recalled stories of Boyd.

Washburn reflected on visiting Boyd in the Oaknoll retirement residence during the pandemic and remembers having to stay in his car to listen to Boyd. “It was like a drive-thru for sage advice.”

The speakers also recited his words of advice including his famous line that said “People, not structures, make a great university.”