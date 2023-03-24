Iowa women’s basketball squeezes past Colorado, advances to Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

The Hawkeyes took down the Buffaloes, 87-77, at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a jump shot during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Buffalos leads The Hawkeyes, 40-39.

SEATTLE — Iowa women’s basketball eked by Colorado, 87-77, in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The Hawkeyes will advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019.

The Hawkeyes and Buffaloes were evenly matched throughout the first quarter, and Iowa came out of the opening frame with a one-point lead, 23-22.

Colorado bounced back in the second quarter, however, flipping the script to lead the Hawkeyes by one, 40-39, after 20 minutes.

But in the third quarter, the Hawkeyes opened up the game. Iowa went on a 13-0 run throughout the third, outscoring Colorado 25-13 in the quarter and taking a 64-53 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Colorado kept the fourth quarter interesting for Iowa, outscoring the Hawkeyes, 24-23. But the Buffaloes couldn’t overcome the Hawkeyes’ third-quarter lead.

Hawkeye junior guard Caitlin Clark finished the game with 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting, leading all scorers.

Stuelke limited in return from injury

Freshman Hannah Stuelke missed Iowa’s second-round game against Georgia with an ankle sprain, but she returned for the Hawkeyes on Friday night.

She was limited, however, only playing two minutes in her return to action, recording no points and two turnovers.

Hawkeyes fight through foul trouble

Clark picked up two fouls in the first quarter, resulting in her sitting for the first four minutes of the second frame.

Czinano picked up her fourth foul with 30 seconds left in the third quarter, sending her to the bench for the majority of the fourth. She checked back into the game with just under four minutes remaining in the final quarter, and finished the contest with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Formann fuels Buffaloes

Colorado’s Frida Formann had 14 points in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers.

Formann picked up her fourth foul in the final three minutes of the third quarter, however, slowing her scoring. She fouled out fo the game with over six minutes left in the fourth, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range

Up next

Iowa will play the winner of No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 5 Louisville in the Elite Eight on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The time and TV designation are yet to be determined.