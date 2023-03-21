Best Sites Like B-Spot: Top B-Spot Alternatives
March 21, 2023
If you already play at b spot Casino and you’re looking for a similar casino to play at, this article covers the best sites like b Spot that are worth your while. The operator has a lot to offer with a unique way of working out the payouts. However, there are several websites providing a range of games and features that you might prefer.
It's good to check for welcome offers for all the sites you'll find here too.
Discover the lowdown on b spot Casino
When you arrive at b spot Casino, you might notice it describes itself as an online racing casino. That’s because it places bets on horse races, an action that determines the payouts on offer to players betting with real money. You can also sign up there and play demo games though, with no requirement to spend a cent doing so.
Their landing page explains a little more about the casino, along with providing some of the newest releases to look at. Most of the games are slots, although there are a few arcade titles in there as well, including a couple of bingo games. Newcomers can play the available games first, with many of the titles starting with a padlock on them. You can progress and unlock those during your membership.
Typical games on offer at b spot Casino
The slots are indeed the big attraction at b spot, with some obvious themes seen in titles like Alice in Wonderland, Treasures of Pharaohs, and Story of Medusa. Many slots come from the High 5 Games studio, and you can even try some of them via the b spot landing page before you join the casino. This should help you decide whether b spot is right for you or not.
The best sites like b spot you won’t want to miss
Maybe b spot Casino doesn’t suit you, or you love it so much you also want to join another social casino site that runs along similar lines. Whichever camp you’re in, you can find the best sites like b spot below.
Stake.us – Offering live dealer games, a host of casino titles, and more
Notable for:
Stake Originals, their own crop of original casino titles
Every b spot alternative stands out in this list, and Stake.us takes the top spot for many reasons. You can claim your 5% rakeback bonus offer using the code CRYPTGAMBL when you sign up, so that’ll provide the ideal start.
They market themselves as “America’s Social Casino”, so you know you’re welcome there. They’ve got some scratch cards and table games among the slots, and even have a handful of games managed by real dealers. That sets them apart from others entrants on the list of best sites like b spot.
The best slot at Stake.us: The Dog House Megaways
Head into the dog house to find the pups in action, and enjoy the Megaways version of the original and popular slot. The format means there are up to 177,649 ways you could land some coins on each spin.
Pulsz – Get your Pulsz pumping
Notable for:
Offering over 500 casino games
Pulsz manages to squeeze in some Megaways and Hold & Win slots, so you’ll have the standard slot titles alongside all those as well. Anyone purchasing Gold Coins to play their social games with can pick up some bonus offers as well, including exclusive game access for seven days.
They provide a choice of a light or dark website theme to suit your mood or preference. You can browse all their slot games arranged into different categories. These include top games, classics, and titles that include tumbling reels. Sorting them into categories according to the features they offer is a sensible move and it makes it easier to find the game you want to play.
The top slot on offer at Pulsz: Starburst
Many slot players call this their favorite game, and it is simple to play if you have never heard of it before. You can expect five reels and an expanding Starburst wild. If it appears on one of the three center reels, you can play a respin for added chances of wins.
Golden Hearts provides charity donations alongside the games
Notable for:
Charitable connections
Golden Hearts Games is one of the best sites like b spot because you can donate to your favorite charity and receive coins to play their games in exchange. You can claim their new player bonus when you join, and choose any registered US charity to donate to.
They are quick to process payouts as well, if you play with redeemable coins and manage to snag a few prizes along the way. Golden Hearts stands out for its links to charity, with thousands of charitable organizations benefiting from the link.
The best slot you can try at Golden Hearts: Cash of the Titans
Clearly a riff on the famous movie Clash of the Titans, this game sets out its theme in the title. Mount Olympus was home to the Gods in ancient Greece, and you’ll spot the mountain looming in the background when you start the game at Golden Hearts.
Fortune Coins delivers coins, prizes, and more
Notable for:
Lesser-known slot games.
Gold Coins and Fortune Coins await as part of the introductory bundle you’ll receive if you sign up at this social casino. You may not recognize any of the slots appearing on their homepage, and that is an attractive prospect if you want some fresh new titles to play. This makes it a strong contender for one of the best sites like b spot.
You can travel from a farm to a castle or experience the Day of the Dead depending on which game you choose. Fortune Coins also stands out for offering Emily’s Treasure, a fish game that gives you an alternative to all those slots.
Don’t miss the finest slot at Fortune Coins: Lucky Panda
The first thing you’ll spot when you load this slot game is the presence of four jackpots above the reels. They all show Gold Coin totals if you’re playing with that type of virtual coin, and they regularly reach thousands or even millions of Gold Coins to give away.
The top slot game to try at b spot Casino
If you want a slot theme packed with drama that sends you way back into the past, the Double Dinosaur Deluxe title hits all the spots.
A scattered dinosaur eye landing on each of the second, third, and fourth reels is the route to claiming six free games to play. The game also features double symbols, where a single icon featuring two characters or dinosaurs counts for two single icons. This means there are chances for you to claim prizes based on up to 10 symbols per payline.
The game logo comes into play as a wild symbol as well, so when that appears in a spin, there is a better chance of completing a winning combination. Double Dinosaur Deluxe is a title that reveals a few clues to the nature of the game.
3 reasons why you should play at one of the best b spot Casino alternatives
The best sites like b spot tend to provide a range of highlights that will get your attention. They should also be easy to explore before you decide to join. Here are three reasons why you might like to think about a different site, even if you’ve already signed up for b Spot Casino.
1: You might want some exclusive games to play
Stake.us offers these as Stake Originals, making them easy to find in their own area of the menu. While some casinos focus on providing games from familiar developers, others like to do this while still coming up with their own ideas. Exclusive games are one of the best ways to do this.
2: You may want to access all the games at once
b Spot Casino locks some of its games at the beginning, so you need to play the available ones and progress through the site to reach the others. This suits some players, but if you'd rather be able to play everything from the beginning, Stake.us might be a better option.
3: You might prefer a straightforward sweeps and social casino site
b spot stands apart from all other sites by using funds to bet on horse races. The outcome of those races determines the payouts. This sets it apart from other social gaming casinos. You can still choose to play for entertainment or to make a deposit to play for real at b spot. In contrast, other social casinos use Sweeps Coins as a conduit to provide players with real prizes.
The best sites like b spot Casino await your presence
B Spot Casino delivers an unusual take on the social and sweeps casino model, yet it works well. With the best sites like b spot listed in this article, you now know where you can go to find other casino games to play when you’re ready to do so.
FAQs
Are there free slots that pay real money?
Yes, you can play free slots at lots of social casinos online today. Some of those casinos also work on a sweepstakes model, such as Stake.us. You can use their Stake Cash to redeem real prizes, but you cannot play the slots with standard play coins to get real prizes.
What online casino gives you free money for signing up?
Real casinos sometimes provide a no deposit bonus for new players. Social casinos often have a welcome offer that gives players some free Gold Coins or alternative free currency to play with.
What games pay money with no deposit?
Casinos where you can play with real funds sometimes provide no deposit bonuses, but you can get a similar bonus with no deposit at sweepstakes and social gaming casinos too. The best sites like b spot Casino, Stake.us, and others all fall into this area. If you see a sweepstakes casino like Stake.us for example, you can often use Sweeps Coins to play for cash prizes and not be required to deposit or buy anything to do so.