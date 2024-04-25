Hidden Gems to Visit in Barcelona: Unveiling the City’s Best-Kept Secrets

Chances are that you already visited the vibrant capital of Catalonia, Barcelona. A city renowned for all its iconic landmarks, bustling with history and culture, but it is at those places like the Sagrada Familia or Park Guell where most tourists end their journey… but Barcelona is a huge treasure of hidden gems that are waiting for you to discover it.

As a seasoned Barcelover who has fallen in love with the city and explored every nook and cranny, I invite you to step off the beaten path and explore the lesser-known places of this enchanting city.

So, prepare your stay at one of the many hotels in Barcelona, and let’s explore the hidden gems the city has to offer:

Teatre Grec: The Nature’s Amphitheater

There’s no better place to start this journey to hidden gems than paying a visit to the Teatre Grec nestled inside the stunning Montjuïc Castle, but while the castle draws crowds for its panoramic views, the real magic lies in the Teatre Grec.

It’s an open-air amphitheater surrounded by lush greenery, where the birds welcome all the visitors as they take a seat in this charming space.

The first thing you will notice is the slightly rugged ambiance, which adds to its allure and makes it an ideal spot to disconnect, read a book, and soak in the tranquility.

Enjoy the Panoramic Views in Bunkers del Carmel

Next, your best bet is to visit the Bunkers El Carmel, also known as Turo de La Rovira. It’s a viewpoint located high up in the Parque del Guinardó, this stunning landmark often missed by tourists offers a jaw-dropping view of Barcelona.

And the coolest side of history is that these abandoned anti-aircraft defenses provide an unrivaled panorama of the city.

For the best experience, arrive before dawn. The cityscape in the early morning light is pure magic.

Explore the Ancient Tranquility in Sant Pau del Camp

For the next hidden gem, you will step back in time and visit a unique church, a Benedictine monastery, the Sant Pau del Camp. It is the oldest and most well-preserved church in Barcelona, offering stunning Romanesque architecture and a serene courtyard that transports you to another era.

Explore the cloisters, admire the frescoes, and imagine monks going about their daily lives centuries ago.

Learn About Science at CosmoCaixa Museum

Barcelona is home to countless museums worth checking out but one that doesn’t get the attention it needs is CosmoCaixa. It’s the perfect place to escape from the crowded areas of the city and immerse yourself in the exhibitions the museum has to offer.

This science museum offers interactive exhibits, a rainforest simulation, and a planetarium. It’s a playground for curious minds, and the perfect spot to ignite your inner scientist.

Visit A Hidden Square, Plaça Sant Felip Neri

The city has a bunch of stunning squares that get crowded with tourists each year, but the Plaça Sant Felip Neri is a hidden gem for most of us, it’s actually situated in the Gothic Quarter and exudes quiet charm.

The square is surrounded by historic buildings and its tragic past. It was scarred by the Spanish Civil War, but nowadays that adds depth to its beauty.

So, sit on a bench, listen to the fountain, and reflect on the layers of history surrounding you.