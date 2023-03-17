Twitter reacts to Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee’s upset at NCAA Championships

The top-seeded three-time national champion took his first loss in the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Friday night.

Ayrton Breckenridge

Purdue’s Matt Ramos celebrates after pinning Iowa’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee in the semi-finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor
March 17, 2023

Iowa men’s wrestling 125-pounder Spencer Lee can no longer be a four-time national champion.

Top-seeded Lee, who had a perfect 18-0 record in the NCAA Championships before Friday, was pinned by No. 4 seed Matt Ramos of Purdue with just one second left in the match. Ramos’ victory also breaks Lee’s 58-match win streak.

The three-time national champion had surgery to repair both ACLs in January 2022 and returned in December 2022 in search of a fourth national title.

As a sixth-year senior, Lee does not have any eligibility left after this season.

