Twitter reacts to Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee’s upset at NCAA Championships
The top-seeded three-time national champion took his first loss in the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Friday night.
March 17, 2023
Iowa men’s wrestling 125-pounder Spencer Lee can no longer be a four-time national champion.
Top-seeded Lee, who had a perfect 18-0 record in the NCAA Championships before Friday, was pinned by No. 4 seed Matt Ramos of Purdue with just one second left in the match. Ramos’ victory also breaks Lee’s 58-match win streak.
The three-time national champion had surgery to repair both ACLs in January 2022 and returned in December 2022 in search of a fourth national title.
As a sixth-year senior, Lee does not have any eligibility left after this season.
Spencer Lee has lost a bout for the first time since March 9th, 2019
— Kaleb Boyer (@KalebBoyerMI) March 18, 2023
LEARN THE NAME 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏 𝙍𝘼𝙈𝙊𝙎
If they didn't know before, they do now! @Matt_Ramos2 PINS three-time reigning champ Spencer Lee and is in to the NCAA Finals! #BoilerUp🚂 | #AlwaysAggressive pic.twitter.com/7HhUB8YdXK
— Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) March 18, 2023
MATT RAMOS JUST PULLED THE UPSET OF THE DECADE OVER THREE TIME CHAMP SPENCER LEE pic.twitter.com/TGcOA27txV
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 18, 2023
Follow Matt Ramos after he pulls off one of the biggest UPSETS in NCAA history! Ramos just pinned 3x NCAA champ Spencer Lee 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/6X5VjtJftv
— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 18, 2023
My wife explaining our weekend plans to me right after I just watched Spencer Lee lose pic.twitter.com/TvWwLfAMBO
— Sam (@sammmidd) March 18, 2023
My heart hurts for Spencer Lee.
I can physically feel it hurt.
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 18, 2023
Dan Gable lost to Larry Owings. Spencer Lee loses to Matt Ramos.
Gable went on to win gold in '72 and didn't give up a point.
The moment is devastating – but if there's one thing we've learned, one loss is not definitive of a legacy.
— Mitch Fick (@MCFick) March 18, 2023
Did some Purdue fan make a deal with the devil where they beat Spencer Lee, but also lost to a 16 seed the same night?
— Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 18, 2023
Matt Ramos with one of the biggest upsets in @NCAAWrestling history by pinning Spencer Lee says “manifesting it” and “just [speaking] it into existence” was the separator.
Hard work + positive self-talk = BELIEF!
You know a thing or two about this, @SethPepper ! pic.twitter.com/UTeQldNUde
— Nick Buonocore (@Nick_Buonocore) March 18, 2023
The craziest stat of the NCAA Championships:
Spencer Lee was the first 1 seed to go down.
— Justin Basch (@JustinJBasch) March 18, 2023
As an Iowa alum living in Indiana, I’m not sure which is the more shocking upset.
1 seeded Purdue losing to a 16 seed or Iowa’s Spencer Lee getting pinned to prevent him from becoming their first ever 4 time NCAA champ.
Shocking night.#MarchMadness
— Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) March 18, 2023