Twitter reacts to Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee’s upset at NCAA Championships

The top-seeded three-time national champion took his first loss in the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Friday night.

Purdue’s Matt Ramos celebrates after pinning Iowa’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee in the semi-finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Iowa men’s wrestling 125-pounder Spencer Lee can no longer be a four-time national champion.

Top-seeded Lee, who had a perfect 18-0 record in the NCAA Championships before Friday, was pinned by No. 4 seed Matt Ramos of Purdue with just one second left in the match. Ramos’ victory also breaks Lee’s 58-match win streak.

The three-time national champion had surgery to repair both ACLs in January 2022 and returned in December 2022 in search of a fourth national title.

As a sixth-year senior, Lee does not have any eligibility left after this season.

Spencer Lee has lost a bout for the first time since March 9th, 2019 — Kaleb Boyer (@KalebBoyerMI) March 18, 2023

LEARN THE NAME 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏 𝙍𝘼𝙈𝙊𝙎 If they didn't know before, they do now! @Matt_Ramos2 PINS three-time reigning champ Spencer Lee and is in to the NCAA Finals! #BoilerUp🚂 | #AlwaysAggressive pic.twitter.com/7HhUB8YdXK — Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) March 18, 2023

MATT RAMOS JUST PULLED THE UPSET OF THE DECADE OVER THREE TIME CHAMP SPENCER LEE pic.twitter.com/TGcOA27txV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 18, 2023

Follow Matt Ramos after he pulls off one of the biggest UPSETS in NCAA history! Ramos just pinned 3x NCAA champ Spencer Lee 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/6X5VjtJftv — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 18, 2023

My wife explaining our weekend plans to me right after I just watched Spencer Lee lose pic.twitter.com/TvWwLfAMBO — Sam (@sammmidd) March 18, 2023

My heart hurts for Spencer Lee. I can physically feel it hurt. — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 18, 2023

Dan Gable lost to Larry Owings. Spencer Lee loses to Matt Ramos. Gable went on to win gold in '72 and didn't give up a point. The moment is devastating – but if there's one thing we've learned, one loss is not definitive of a legacy. — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) March 18, 2023

Did some Purdue fan make a deal with the devil where they beat Spencer Lee, but also lost to a 16 seed the same night? — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 18, 2023

Matt Ramos with one of the biggest upsets in @NCAAWrestling history by pinning Spencer Lee says “manifesting it” and “just [speaking] it into existence” was the separator. Hard work + positive self-talk = BELIEF! You know a thing or two about this, @SethPepper ! pic.twitter.com/UTeQldNUde — Nick Buonocore (@Nick_Buonocore) March 18, 2023

The craziest stat of the NCAA Championships: Spencer Lee was the first 1 seed to go down. — Justin Basch (@JustinJBasch) March 18, 2023