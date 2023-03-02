Trump to visit Iowa ahead of 2024 presidential caucuses

With Iowa’s caucuses less than a year away, presidential hopefuls have started to flood the state.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Sioux City Gateway Airport in Iowa.

Former President Donald Trump is planning his first visit to Iowa since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign bid in November 2022.

Trump will visit Davenport on March 13 and deliver remarks on his “America first” education policy, according to a Thursday press release from his campaign.

The event is open to the public and the doors will open to the Adler Theatre at 3 p.m. and begin at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Trump has been absent in the Iowa campaign scene as other 2024 hopefuls are beginning to pile into the state. Recent visits to the state include Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also has plans to visit Iowa. Officials aware of the governor’s schedule told the Des Moines Register that DeSantis plans to promote his recently released book at events with Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 10. Reynolds and DeSantis will be visiting Des Moines and Davenport on March 10, while they tease higher ambitions.

DeSantis is expected to announce a 2024 Presidential Campaign bid later this year, and polling shows that DeSantis has strong support in the party.