Latest Gambling News: Sensational Casino News [January-February 2023]

Shocking Awards at ICE London 2023 to IGT

IGT (International Game Technology PLC) was the star of the show at ICE London 2023. This company earned top recognition at three highly recognized gaming award shows; for the third time, it was awarded the “Casino Supplier of the Year’‘ by the Global Gaming Awards London. Its game PeakSlant49 earned the “Best Slot Machine” while this company won the “Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer” at the European Casino Awards.

At the International Gaming Awards, Progressive eInstants Win, its popular lottery game, won the “Lottery Product of the Year”. These crown a successful week for IGT and push to create groundbreaking products for the gambling industry.

Debut of EGT Digital at ICE London 2023

The latest breaking casino news industry writes that EGT Digital will take part in ICE London for the first time since its founding. This company will showcase digital products including Sugar Time, a title from the Super Fruits series, and Clover Chance, a title from the Burning Clover series; he will do his best to attract slot machine players.

From the EGT casino news archive, received the prestigious “Permanent Leader” prize for the second year in a row at the 14th Annual Awards Ceremony

EGT will also attempt to showcase its range of instant games, progressive jackpots, and sports products at this event. Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT, stated that this company is excited to be a part of ICE London as it is the biggest exhibition show in the global gaming industry. This participation marks a great turning point for its future trajectory.