Latest Gambling News: Sensational Casino News [January-February 2023]
February 20, 2023
Shocking Awards at ICE London 2023 to IGT
IGT (International Game Technology PLC) was the star of the show at ICE London 2023. This company earned top recognition at three highly recognized gaming award shows; for the third time, it was awarded the “Casino Supplier of the Year’‘ by the Global Gaming Awards London. Its game PeakSlant49 earned the “Best Slot Machine” while this company won the “Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer” at the European Casino Awards.
At the International Gaming Awards, Progressive eInstants Win, its popular lottery game, won the “Lottery Product of the Year”. These crown a successful week for IGT and push to create groundbreaking products for the gambling industry.
Important to remember: it is one of the most popular and trusted casino providers of our time. A wide list of IGT slot machines online with no download, no registration, with free spins, bonus rounds, and high RTPs is available for players. Among the most popular IGT casino slot machines are Wheel of Fortune, Double Diamond, Triple Diamond, Cleopatra, etc.
Debut of EGT Digital at ICE London 2023
The latest breaking casino news industry writes that EGT Digital will take part in ICE London for the first time since its founding. This company will showcase digital products including Sugar Time, a title from the Super Fruits series, and Clover Chance, a title from the Burning Clover series; he will do his best to attract slot machine players.
From the EGT casino news archive, received the prestigious “Permanent Leader” prize for the second year in a row at the 14th Annual Awards Ceremony
EGT will also attempt to showcase its range of instant games, progressive jackpots, and sports products at this event. Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT, stated that this company is excited to be a part of ICE London as it is the biggest exhibition show in the global gaming industry. This participation marks a great turning point for its future trajectory.
Bally’s Corporation’s New CEO’s Name Revealed!
A sweeping change is happening at Bally’s Corporation. This company has announced that Lee Fenton (CEO) will resign by March 31, 2023, and be replaced by Robeson Reeves (President of Bally’s Corporation Interactive division). He will leave this company’s board of directors which he has been a member of since Oct 1, 2021. Fenton became CEO when Bally’s Corporation acquired Gamesys Group PLC, where he was its CEO. This change in leadership heralds a new direction for this company/its plans.
Shocking Jackpots of January (Over a Million Dollars in PowerbucksTM Wheel of Fortune Slots)
In January, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced a million-dollar winnings from two players in Wheel of Fortune (reaching over 25 million weekly viewers, which is more than most TV shows have). This game has earned awards, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Audience Participation Show. On January 17th, the first player won CA$1,347,782, while the second player won CA$ 1,118,289 on the 31st of January. IGT Powerbucks slots have created over 1,100 millionaires since their debut (2016).
INTERESTING FACT: Free Wheel of Fortune slots are available online with no download no registration at the best online casinos. This is one of the most popular IGT free slots games with high RTP, scatter and wild symbols, 720 paylines.
Bally’s is in Fierce Negotiations with Trump Organization
Bally’s Corporation has New York in its expansion sights. This company negotiates with the Trump Organization for land at their Trump Golf Links (300 Acres property at Ferry Point is its focus). Bally’s Corporation hopes to negotiate 17 Acres of land for a casino and team member housing; its long-term goal is to take its property from the Trump Organization (having a 20-year contract with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation).
Many companies looking for downstate casino licenses have made it more important for Bally’s Corporation to seal this deal quickly. Best online Bally slot machines are available worldwide with no download and registration, free spins, bonus rounds on online casino websites. It is one of the most popular software providers with a wide selection of no download games with in-game features.
Star Entertainment Faces Up to $1.1 billion in Write-Offs
Star Entertainment Group, the Australian gaming conglomerate, has announced a non-cash impairment $1.1 billion (A$ 1.6 billion) charge. This will happen if a proposed hike in the casino duty rate of New South Wales is implemented as is. This company would incur remediation $20 million in costs to improve its compliance processes on its license suitability. Star Entertainment has seen its shares drop by 11%, as this market is unsure of this casino operator’s short-term trajectory. This company will review its operating model to maximize its efficiency/profitability.
Legion Gold – The Newest Play’n GO Release
Play’n Go is back with a new online slot that transports players to the ancient Roman empire. Legion Gold slot machine has simple mechanics familiar to slot enthusiasts; it has scatters, wilds, and other bonuses that offer bigger wins. This online free slot game uses a progress system with three lives; players will lose a life each time no coin lands during a respin. This game will remind players of Roman-themed games: Gates of Troy, Rise of Olympus, and Golden Osiris. Play’n Go promises to provide experience users will remember.
Nobody Expected This! Who’s Bringing MGM Resorts the Highest Returns?
MGM is a big entertainment conglomerate with resorts, casinos, and gaming entities. Their latest financial reports show that their biggest money maker is real estate, not their gaming business. With an adjusted EBITDAR of 80% Year on year, the business has continued to work and endure shocks (Covid pandemic). During its earnings call, this company announced spending $2 billion on its plans to strengthen the brand’s presence and expand its tables overseas. This shocking online gambling news claims that investments in Macau and other gaming regions will pay off in its coming quarters.
Pragmatic Play Launches a Slot Already Waiting for Hundreds of Players!
Pragmatic Play has launched its latest slot (Peak Power). This game combines quality graphics, ravaging sound effects, and engaging gameplay. It is a 5-reel slot with 10 paylines rated as highly volatile’ players who love high-risk, high-reward games would enjoy. This game has a max 10,000x win multiplier and 96.02% RTP; its minimum bet is 0.10, and its maximum bet is 100.
The Chief Operating Officer of Pragmatic Play, Irina Cornides, has stated that this slot has classic elements with multipliers guaranteed to give players high payouts; it would capture slot enthusiasts worldwide. Free Peak Power slot machine promises a great addition to this provider’s long line of games.
Came in on His Birthday – And Gone with $1.2 million in Pocket
The best birthday gift is a $1.2 million Blackjack jackpot a Lake Worth resident got. On the 8th of February, a Florida man visited the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek to celebrate his
birthday. Playing the progressive super4 jackpot would be his best decision; this lucky birthday boy won the grand prize with a royal flush hand of a King, Queen, the dealer’s Jack, and Ace of Diamonds. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is a lucky destination, producing two millionaires in six months.
iGaming Developer Finally Got a License Ontario License Canada
BF Games is one of the latest gaming developers to secure an Ontario Supplier License allowing it to distribute games to approved operators in this province. This company has stated it is an important step in its expansion strategy to enter more regulated markets in North America. This license was issued by the AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario), the body responsible for monitoring gambling/regulated activities in this province. Popular slots will become available: Alice in wonderland, Book of Gates, Book of Gods, and Buffalo Trail. Cannot wait to see what it will bring to the BF Gaming group.
Nevada Gaming Commission Reveals Big Scheme! How is William Hill US involved?
Detectives of the Nevada Gaming Control Board have disrupted an embezzlement scheme at William Hill. After investigation, it was revealed that a team member altered kiosks around Las Vegas to steal money. This scheme is far-reaching, as Paige Steiner and Shravan Singh face charges regarding this crime. Steiner faces 290 charges, including working with Singh to claim fake vouchers for cash. Detectives of the Nevada Gaming Control Board believe Singh performed these fraudulent cash adjustments on 166 dates with over 3000 occurrences. William Hill terminated the employment of Singh on the 19th of January.
The AskGamblers Acquisition Deal! What did the Gaming Innovation Group Achieve?
Another sensational online casino news was the news, Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) has signed an agreement to purchase Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasino.com, and other smaller casino affiliate websites from Catena Media PLC. This company looks forward to the commercial/ operational opportunities its acquisition will provide. Its management is focused on setting a strategy for media sites using SEO, marketing technology, and industry knowledge to maximize profitability. This deal uses a share purchase by Innovation Labs Limited, a subsidiary of GIG; it would be made in installments, with the final payment in 2025.
Playtech Investing 12.25 Million. What Will Happen to the North Star Deal?
Playtech, the casino gaming provider, has invested CA$12.25 Million in NorthStar Gaming, an Ontario-based sportsbook and online casino. This company extends its software and services deal with NorthStar for 10 years; the investment is a debenture that converts into a 16% equity when the reverse takeover by Baden Resources Inc comes into effect.
Playtech owns warrants which could see this company boost its stake to 20%. Chris McGinnis(CEO) will join the listed entity directors and act as a representative. NorthStar, through its CEO Michael Moskowitz, has said that the investment will grow its reach. Playtech is one of the leading casino software providers that has provided players with a huge list of the best online free slots with bonuses, free spins, features that can be played on PCs, mobiles.
Konami Digital Entertainment Sponsored World Baseball ClassicTM 2023!
The World Baseball Classic is an annual tournament organized by the World Baseball Classic, Inc. This tournament began in 2006 and will have Koni Digital Entertainment as one of its sponsors. Konami will support Samurai Japan, the national baseball team of Japan, and expand the tournament’s reach by attracting worldwide attention/new fans. The World Baseball Classic will have 20 teams competing and will be held between March 8-March 21, 2023. Konami is the right partner because they have a rich history with their PAWAPURO line of baseball games. This game has over 23.4 million copies sold, which is an attempt by this company to align its strategy.
Pragmatic Play Expands Partnership with Betsson Group
Pragmatic Play has extended its partnership with Betsson Group to supply Jalla Casino with live casino solutions. Jalla Casino is a Swedish brand casino, and this deal helps Pragmatic Play to expand to new regions. Swedish players will now enjoy this company’s live games (roulette live games), among the best in this industry.
Pragmatic Play now has a major foothold in Italian, Swiss, and Latin American Markets. One of the largest software casino providers with a large collection of the best free slot machines no download, no registration as Buffalo Blitz, Irish Luck, Flintstones, etc.
What Slot Will Be Next? New from Play’n GO
Play’n Go is back to the ancient Inca empire this time. Legacy of Inca is the latest online slot game free out of Play’n Go studios. This game is beginner/expert friendly, with simple mechanics, great visuals, and awesome sounds. Current players with Play’n Go free online slots will see similarities with Phoenix Reborn and Aztec Warrior Princess.
Legacy of Inca will see players use a popular mechanic from Wheel of the Gods but with a new twist. There will be 1-20 free spins to be won and a progress bar to determine how many wilds players receive per round. This game is another title to thrill players at online casinos worldwide.