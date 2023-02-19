Live results: Iowa men’s wrestling closes out regular season against Oklahoma State

The No. 2 Hawkeyes will face the No. 10 Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sixth-ranked 149-pounder Max Murin cheers with his team during a wrestling dual between No. 2 Iowa and No. 9 Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 33-8.

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad will close out its regular season slate against No. 10 Oklahoma State on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sunday’s dual meet will start at 165 pounds and be televised live on BTN with Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons on the call. The Hawkeyes have won six of the last eight meetings against the Cowboys, but Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 29-24-2.

Sunday’s dual meet will hold extra meaning for Iowa’s sixth-year seniors Spencer Lee, Max Murin, and Jacob Warner as they trot out to the mat in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the final time. The three Hawkeyes have combined to go 60-10 at home during their careers.

The Hawkeyes’ 12th-ranked 184-pounder Abe Assad is on Sunday’s projected bout sheet. He is predicted to face the Cowboys’ 10th-ranked Travis Wittlake. Assad hasn’t wrestled since getting pinned by Wisconsin’s unranked Tyler Dow in 1:23 on Jan. 22 in Madison.

