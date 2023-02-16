UI requests suspension of admissions to the Master of Studies in Law

The UI made the request to the Regents, who will make a decision at its meeting this Wednesday.

The Boyd Law Building is seen in Iowa City on Sunday Nov. 6, 2022.

The University of Iowa is requesting approval from the state Board of Regents to suspend the admissions in the Masters of Studies in Law at the UI College of Law.

The regents will decide the future of the program at its next meeting on Feb. 22. The College of Law plans to temporarily suspend new student admissions because the program’s size was disproportionate to the resources required to support it, the 2021 regents report states.

The program was developed to expand the College of Law’s educational outreach in Iowa.

Current students in the program would get the opportunity to complete their education until they have completed their degrees.

The closest comparable program at the university is the UI College of Law’s Juris Doctor degree. The Juris Doctor degree is a three-year degree for graduate students who qualify for admission to practice law.

In the academic year 2021-2022, 500 students were enrolled in the Juris Doctor program, according to the regents reports.