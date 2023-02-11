Film: Taking the Mat: Iowa Girls First Sanctioned State Tournament

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union held the first sanctioned high school women’s state wrestling tournament on February 2-3 at Xtreme Arena in Coralville. Over 400 wrestlers competed from across the state.

“This is a huge monument for the girls, going forward.” Said Mason City Coach Chelsea Fleming.

“I love that the sport has grown so much since my freshman year and I’m so glad to be a part of that.” Said 130-pound state champion Lilly Luft after her final match.