Fortune Coins Promo Code & Review: Claim Exclusive Bonus Code

Fortune Coins is a colorful sweeps casino offering an original social casino gaming look and feel. Players can also explore unique games and features along with an exciting welcome offer of 140K Gold Coins and 500 Fortune Coins. This review investigates the main features of the Fortune Coins experience, including the sign-up bonus offer, game selection, redemption process, and customer support.

Pros:

Welcome offer

Original game selection

24/7 customer support

Redeem cash prizes

Daily jackpots

>>> Register now at Fortune Coins <<<

Owner Social Gaming LLC Address 2711 Centerville Road, Suite 400, Wilmington, Delaware Certifications eCOGRA & VeriSign Bonus Offer 140 000 GC + 500 FC

Fortune Coins Casino’s legal status

Unlike real-money online casinos, Fortune Coins does not have to meet many legal requirements. In other words, a casino like Fortune Coins operating on a sweepstakes framework has more freedom to offer its services in the US. You’ll be able to sign up and play at Fortune Coins in all US states except Washington, making the operator accessible to most US residents.

However, this doesn’t mean that Fortune Coins shouldn’t be held to proper standards – even sweepstakes casinos have to operate within the general framework of the law. In this case, the operator ticks the required boxes.

>>> Register now at Fortune Coins <<<

The Fortune Coins welcome bonus using your exclusive bonus code

The first thing you’ll need when you log into Fortune Coins and start playing games is coins, and Fortune Coins casino ensures you get just that. The sweeps casino offers a hefty 140,000 GCs and 500 FCs when you successfully log in for the first time, which allows you to start exploring different titles.

Remember to use the bonus code to activate the offer.

500 FCs also offers a promising start for building your Sweeps Coin stash and start redeeming real cash prizes.

Other promotions at Fortune Coins include competitions and activities on the Fortune Coins Facebook page, daily jackpots, and regular log-in bonuses.

Original games available at Fortune Coins

While browsing the Fortune Coins games section, you’re unlikely to find games from top software developers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt. Fortune Coins have an in-house game development team, and the games offer an immersive experience with good-quality graphics.

In the slots section, you’ll find original titles based on popular themes, including Pyramids of Giza, Genie’s Lamp, the Irish-themed Lucky Lover, and Luck & Clovers.

The table games section offers interesting versions of various classic table games like Joker Poker, WAR!, and Jacks or Better.

Progressive Jackpot slots like Ariel’s Song and Freaky Tiki are also available, giving the Fortune Coins game portfolio depth with new and interesting options based on classic themes.

If you feel like trying something completely different, Fortune Coins offer “fish games” like Emily’s Treasure, where you’ll dive to the bottom of the ocean and get prizes by catching sea creatures.

The Fortune Coins game portfolio is definitely not boring, and with the games’ graphics and overall quality on standard, there’s a lot to explore.

Look & Feel

The interface is bright and colorful, with several fictional characters greeting you on the main page. The design emanates a carnival and casino-type vibe, and large, visible icons make it easy to find what you’re looking for.

Navigating from one page to the next is instant, and games load and work seamlessly.

The platform is designed to accommodate players with limited or advanced computer knowledge.

Payment methods for purchases

Fortune Coins offer secure and fast payment options if you want to purchase Gold Coins.

Payment Method Transaction Speed Credit/Debit Cards Instant ACH Instant Skrill Instant

Redeem Cash at Fortune Coins: Here’s how

As Fortune Coins or FCs work like sweepstakes coins, you can collect and redeem them for cash prizes. To do this successfully, there are a few details you need to be aware of:

100 FCs equals $USD FCs have a 1x wagering requirement before they become eligible for redemption. When you’re ready to redeem, you’ll need to provide some extra information to the operator for verification purposes. These include a form of ID like a photo ID or a driver’s license, proof of address in the form of a utility document in your name, and the operator may also request a bank statement, as your prize will directly be sent to your bank account. Once your documents have been verified, you can redeem a cash prize.

Fortune Coins customer support is available 24/7

Whether real money or sweeps casinos, top-quality customer support remains crucial. Fortune Coins offer around-the-clock customer assistance as well as an FAQ section called the “Knowledge Base.” Here, you’ll find the answers to most general questions, like what to do if you’ve blocked your account by entering an incorrect password.

Fortune Coins’ 24/7 customer support doesn’t work like a typical live chat. You need to submit a ticket, where you can choose the nature of your query from a dropdown menu. Add your email address and question, and submit. The operator promises a swift response.

Players can access both the Knowledge Base and ticket sections by clicking on the “Contact Us” button at the top right-hand side of the main page.

Conclusion: Play original games and redeem real prizes

Compared to other sweeps casinos, Fortune Coins does things differently by offering unique games, real cash prizes, and a hefty welcome offer.

After you’ve signed up, there are lots to explore. With secure payment methods, a user-friendly interface, and a helpful customer support section, the operator creates an overall customer-friendly environment where you can have fun and stand a chance to get some cash prizes.

Fortune Coins review FAQ

1. Can I win real cash at Fortune Coins?

While you cannot win cash at Fortune Coins, you can use your Fortune Coins or FCs to redeem real cash.

2. Who owns Fortune Coins Casino?

Social Gaming LLC owns Fortune Coins, with its head office in Wilmington, Delaware.

3. What is the Fortune Coins welcome bonus?

When you log in for the first time, you’ll receive 140 000 Gold Coins and 400 Fortune Coins as a welcome offer from the operator.