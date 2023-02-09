Betrivers.net Coins Promo Code & Review: Claim Exclusive Bonus Code

BetRivers.net is a play-for-fun site that was developed by Rush Street Interactive. It is available across 49 states and provides over 500 casino games. Due to the very nature of a social casino, there is no need to ever make a purchase to play. Instead, new players can verify their accounts and find a 250 $VC welcome bonus waiting for them.

Pros

500+ casino games

Ongoing promotions

Top software

Mobile compatibility

>>> Register now at BetRivers.net <<<

Welcome bonus and exclusive BetRivers.net Promo Code

BetRivers.net gifts all new users 250 $VC to use across its social casino. To unlock the bonus, players must be completely new to the site and make their way through the registration and verification process. Once new players have confirmed their location, age and personal details, 250 $VC will be ready and waiting in their account.

You can then make your way to the casino lobby and begin to load up some top casino titles. Due to the very nature of social casinos, there are no wagering requirements or expiration dates attached to any $VC.

Is BetRivers.net legal?

Social and sweepstakes casinos are legal across the majority of the US, with Washington being the only exception. The reason that social and sweepstakes casinos, like BetRivers.net, are considered legal is because they fall under the no purchase necessary laws and do not allow real money wagering. These laws are a set of principles that ensure all social and sweepstakes casino players are presented with the same chances to win as those who opt to make real money purchases.

>>> Register now at BetRivers.net <<<

Does BetRivers.net pay real money?

BetRivers.net is considered a play-for-fun social casino and does not offer real money rewards. The $VC used across the site holds no real money value and cannot later be converted into cash prizes.

BetRivers.net payment methods

Although BetRivers.net may not pay out real money or require real money to play, that doesn’t mean that payments cannot be made. For those interested, $VC packages can be purchased using the below methods.

Payment Method Processing Time Fees Visa Instant Zero Mastercard Instant Zero Amex Instant Zero PayPal Instant Zero

BetRivers.net Games

A stacked casino portfolio awaits those who opt to join BetRivers.net. The online social casino has enlisted the help of top software providers, like NetEnt, Konami, and Pragmatic Play, to help create a 500-strong library.

Players will be able to load up popular slots, Slingo, scratchards, variations of roulette and blackjack. All games load promptly, offer various themes and soundboards, and can be played without ever making a purchase. Currently, some of the most popular titles include Mustang Gold and Smokin’ Triples; however, there is competition from new slot titles updated regularly.

Beyond first-person casino games, one of the standout features of BetRivers.net is the option to load up live casino titles. When selecting Live Dealer, players will find 25 live titles to choose from. Roulette, blackjack, poker and various game shows are all hosted by professionals and streamed in HD, allowing that authentic casino experience to reach your screens.

BetRivers.net customer support

If you encounter any problems when making your way around the BetRivers.net social casino, then you’ll need to head to the Help Center. Here, players will find a selection of FAQs and the chance to get in contact with BetRivers.net directly.

The FAQs answer common questions surrounding registration, promotions, gameplay, and beyond, in a clear and concise way that could be easily understood by social casino newcomers. If any concerns aren’t answered by FAQs, players can click on the Email Player Support tab and contact the team directly. Responses will often take less than 24 hours.

Additional rewards at Betrivers.net

Here, you can find out more about the ongoing rewards and perks available to all returning BetRivers.net social casino users.

Four-hourly bonus: As the name suggests, returning users can redeem a $VC bonus every four hours. Currently, this bonus provides players with an additional 20 $VC.

Daily spin wheel: Returning players can log into their account, once per day, and attempt the daily free spin. The largest available prize is 1000 $VC.

Free bingo games: Provided you are already playing on slots, free bingo games will be presented to you at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm and 11pm. The maximum potential prize is $50 VC.

Rewards program: As with any rewards program, Betrivers.net users can unlock various additional perks, free spins, scratchcards and $VC by working their way through the program.

Conclusion: Enjoy a top casino experience in a risk-free setting at BetRivers.net

BetRivers.net is a social casino that is available across 49 states. It allows players to enjoy top casino action without ever making a purchase and can be accessed online or through mobile browsers. Over 500 games are on offer, covering slots, table games, Slingo, scratchcards, and live casino. New users can unlock a 250 $VC welcome bonus and keep their accounts topped up with plenty of ongoing $VC promotions, including a daily spin wheel and rewards program.

BetRivers.net Coins Promo Code FAQ

Does BetRivers.net have an app? No. BetRivers.net does not have a dedicated social casino app but they do offer mobile accessibility through mobile browsers.

Can I withdraw my BetRivers.net bonus? As BetRivers.net is a social casino only, players will be unable to convert or cash out any onsite winnings.

How do I play games at BetRivers.net? Before users can play games at Betrivers.net, the registration process and KYC checks will need to be passed. Only then will the welcome bonus be released.