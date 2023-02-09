Best Online Casino in Florida: Top 3 FL Casino Legal Alternatives

Online casinos are not legal in the state of Florida, at least not in the form of traditional online gambling. However, sweepstakes and social casinos are legally available to FL residents. These are the closest alternatives that provide you with the opportunity to play casino-style games for free, for fun and sometimes for the chance to win prizes.

This article will introduce the top three alternative online casinos in Florida, including Stake.us. If you sign up to Stake.us today with the promo code CRYPTGAMBL, you can claim an exclusive 5% rakeback bonus.

The Best Online Casino Alternatives in FL

Here are the top social casinos in the state right now, along with their standout features:

Stake.us: Original games, low house edge and exclusive welcome offer.

BetRivers.net: The only social casino and sportsbook combo site.

Fortune Coins: Jackpot slots and real sweepstakes prizes.

The Legal Status of Florida online casinos

Real money online casinos are not legal in Florida at the time of writing, but you don’t need to hang around waiting for the law to change. Sweepstakes and social casinos are legal in the Sunshine State because they operate using the sweepstakes model and do not allow real money gambling. Players aged 18 and older can sign up. However, it is worth noting that prizes are capped at $5,000.

Compare the Best Casino Bonuses in Florida

All sweepstakes and social casinos offer players the opportunity to play for free without making purchases. Here, you can discover what bonuses you can claim as a new player with the top three online casinos in FL.

Stake.us – Exclusive Promo code

If you use the exclusive promo code: CRYPTOGAMBL when you register an account at Stake.us you can claim a 5% rakeback bonus. Every time that you place a bet on a game, the house will give you a bonus that is equal to 5% of the house edge. Your bonus funds are built up in the background and paid to you at the end of each week.

BetRivers.net – Free VC($) Welcome Offer

As a new player at BetRivers.net, you will get a welcome offer of 250 free VC($) to get you started. Once that’s done, you can also then spin the wheel for a guaranteed win of more coins every four hours. There are no sweepstakes available at this social casino, so your VC($) cannot be withdrawn and has no real world value.

Fortune Coins – Gold Coin and Sweepstakes Bonus

All new players at Fortune Coins get a welcome bonus that consists of 140,000 Gold Coins and 500 free Fortune Coins (Sweeps Coins). Despite being larger in size than most other sweepstakes welcome offers, no purchase is necessary to claim this offer.

How Sweepstakes and Social Casinos Work

Sweepstakes and social casinos effectively look and feel exactly the same as your average traditional online casino. The only real difference is that you play using virtual currency as opposed to real money. At a sweeps or social casino, two types of coins are used – Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins. You can see how each coin type works here:

Gold Coins (GC)

This is the standard virtual currency that is available at all sweepstakes and social casinos. GC can be used to play games for fun and only serves its purposes on the casino site or app that you are using. In other words, GC cannot be withdrawn, nor can they be traded or used to redeem prizes, save for in-game rewards.

Sweeps Coins (SC)

SC is used to play promotional games and they can be used to redeem real prizes under certain conditions. Most sweepstakes casinos will require you to have a certain amount of SC in order to redeem prizes. Meanwhile, others might have a playthrough requirement that has to be met.

How to Play for Free at an FL Sweepstakes Casinos

One of the big attractions of sweepstakes and social casinos is the fact that they offer you the chance to play for free. Gold Coins can be purchased in bundles, but there are plenty of promotions and hacks that you can use to get free GC and SC, including the following:

Welcome bonus: All of the new customer offers mentioned in this article provide you with free coins.

All of the new customer offers mentioned in this article provide you with free coins. Daily login: By logging into your account once every day, you can claim free GC at all operators, and even SC with some.

By logging into your account once every day, you can claim free GC at all operators, and even SC with some. Social media: It is always recommended to follow your sweeps casino on social media. Generally speaking, most operators advertise exclusive giveaways and competitions with free coins here.

It is always recommended to follow your sweeps casino on social media. Generally speaking, most operators advertise exclusive giveaways and competitions with free coins here. Promo codes: Keep an eye out for exclusive promo codes, such as this one for Stake.us which unlocks the 5% rakeback bonus: CRYPTGAMBL .

Keep an eye out for exclusive promo codes, such as this one for Stake.us which unlocks the 5% rakeback bonus: . Postal request: By law, all sweepstakes operators have to provide free entries to anyone in an eligible state who requests them by post. Therefore if you send a written request to the sweepstakes casino’s postal address with your account details, you will get free Sweeps Coins.

Can You Win Real Money at a FL Online Casino?

As only sweepstakes and social casinos are legal in Florida, the games will only pay out to you in Gold Coins or Sweeps Coins. However, under certain circumstances, you will be able to use your Sweeps Coins to redeem prizes with real world value.

With some operators, including Fortune Coins, you can redeem prizes in the form of cash with your SC. As stated, the maximum prize that you can redeem in the state of Florida is $5,000.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that sweepstakes and social casinos offer you the best legal online alternatives in Florida right now. Every aspect of the online casino experience is reflected with these types of sites, save for real money gambling. As a final reminder, our top three FL operators are Stake.us, Betrivers.net and Fortune Coins. Don’t forget to use the exclusive promo code at Stake.us to claim your 5% rakeback bonus: CRYPTGAMBL.