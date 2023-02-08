Keratin treatment in home hair care

Keratin treatment is a natural hair smoothing process that many people are installing in their homes for superior hair care. Home procedure can be used to improve the look and feel of your hair, reduce frizz, tame unruly locks, and achieve an overall softer, smoother appearance without having to spend a ton of money at the salon.

Here are some steps on how to do a keratin home care treatment yourself:

Choose Your Product

The first step when it comes to doing your own keratin treatments is choosing the right product. There are several different types of at-home kits available on the market, so you’ll want to be sure to select one that is specifically designed for your hair type and texture. In general, products with higher concentrations of protein (such as hydrolyzed keratin) are best for those with severely damaged hair, while those with lower concentrations (such as glycolic acid) work better for those with less damage.

Prepare Your Hair

Before applying a keratin treatment yourself, you’ll need to properly prepare your hair. The most important part is properly shampooing and drying your hair. Use a gentle shampoo formulated for chemically treated or colored hair, followed by an even gentler conditioner that won’t strip away the natural oils from your scalp and leave it feeling dry and brittle. Make sure you completely dry your hair before moving on in order to get ideal results.

Apply the Treatment

Once you have prepared your strands, the next step is applying the chosen keratin treatment. Follow all directions given on the packaging or in any accompanying instructions carefully in order to ensure safe use of this product. Each product will have its own particulars but typically you will apply it by working through small sections of damp (not wet) locks until every strand has been thoroughly coated before blow-drying it into place using high heat or letting it air dry naturally overnight if possible.

Style Your Hair As Usual

After allowing 24 hours from when you applied the treatment for it to fully cure into place, washed and styled as usual but avoid using a flat iron when doing so since these super hot tools can potentially negate some of the benefits provided by such a deep hydration mask-like effect achieved with these systems if not done correctly. Make sure you also keep up regular trims between future treatments so as not cut off split ends caused by wear and tear of everyday styling activities instead!

Keratin treatment is effective for straightening and smoothing hair because it works by coating the hair with keratin, a protein that is naturally found in hair. The keratin fills in any gaps or damaged areas in the hair cuticle, which can cause frizz and make hair appear dull and unhealthy. By filling in these gaps, the procedure makes the hair appear smooth and shiny. Additionally, the heat from the flat iron used to seal in the treatment helps to activate the keratin, further smoothing and straightening the hair.