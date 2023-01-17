Iowa men’s basketball game against Northwestern postponed

An Iowa player dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Eastern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Hawkeyes, 92-83.

The Iowa men’s basketball team’s game against Northwestern on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been postponed, Iowa Athletics announced Tuesday. Northwestern does not have the minimum seven scholarship players available because of health and safety protocols.

Wednesday’s game was scheduled to be Chris Street Remembrance Day, recognizing the former Iowa men’s basketball player 30 years after his death in a car crash in Iowa City on Jan. 19, 1993.

The Big Ten Network prepared to release a documentary about Street following the Hawkeye-Wildcat game. The documentary will now air at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday following the Ohio State-Nebraska men’s basketball game.

The Big Ten stated it would work with Northwestern and Iowa for rescheduling options. The conference has not updated its COVID-19 postponement policy for the 2022-23 season, but 2021-22 guidelines state the game will be a forfeiture for Northwestern if the two sides cannot find a rescheduled time.