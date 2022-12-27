Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl – Iowa and Kentucky open practices

Iowa and Kentucky football hosted practices open to the media on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes practiced at Franklin Road Academy before the Wildcats took the field at Vanderbilt’s indoor facility.

Last season, the two programs matched up in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats, led by quarterback Will Levis, took the matchup, 20-17. Levis, this season, opted out of the game to enter the NFL Draft. Kentucky’s Destin Wade is scheduled to make the start in Levis’ absence.

Both teams will play without their original starting quarterback with Iowa’s Spencer Petras out with an injury. The Hawkeyes will turn to former third-string quarterback Joe Labas after Alex Padilla’s decision to enter the transfer portal.