Stake.us Review & Ratings: Are Stake slots legal in the US?

This Stake.us review will tell you everything you need to know about this unique and innovative social casino. Stake.us slots are legal to play in most US states, as the site is not classed as a real money gambling operator.

This means you can enjoy playing a wide range of slots with plenty of authentic touches without worrying if what you are doing is legit. Here you’ll discover the vital facts about this innovative social casino and be equipped to make the most of your experience playing slots legally there.

Are Stake slots legal in the US?

Stake slots are available in many locations where real money online casinos are not yet legal. You can play Stake slots in all states except New York, Nevada, Idaho, Kentucky or Washington as long as you are over 21. This is checked when you verify your identity as part of the KYC process, which is commonplace across all online casinos. Once you have done this, you can start to explore the site.



First impressions of this innovative social casino

As soon as you land on the homepage, you will be greeted with a very slick and easy-to-understand layout. This is a comforting factor if you are a new player who doesn’t know what to expect. At the same time, the site has everything that an experienced player would expect to see. This combination makes it well suited to a range of users.

The different types of games are listed in the left-hand column, and a click on any one of them opens up more options. This covers a wide range of slots, table games, and live dealer games which will be looked at in greater detail later. All of these games are played using Gold Coins, as well as Stake Cash, which you can use to redeem prizes.

What is on offer to new players at Stake.us?

All social casinos have a sign-up bonus, and Stake.us is no exception. When you first sign up with Stake.us, remember to use the bonus code CRYPTGAMBL when prompted. This code rewards you with 5% of the Rakeback on your losses each week. In addition to this exclusive offer, you also have the regal Stake.us welcome bonus. This consists of free Gold Coins and Stake Cash to get you started.

How do you get more gold and Stakes cash at Stake.us?

As previously mentioned, you will get a decent amount of gold coins to get the ball rolling, as well as a small amount of Stake cash with the welcome offer. The amount of gold coins that you get should be enough for you to try many of the games, including the Stake Originals which you won’t find anywhere else. You can gain more of these gold coins each day when you log in, and through other activities on the site. If this does not prove to be enough, you can purchase bundles of gold coins.

You can buy these packages using a wide range of cryptocurrencies. You must remember that this is a purchase and not a deposit, as this is a social casino. All gold coins have no monetary value and are only playable on Stake.us and therefore cannot be withdrawn. As you browse the offers available, you will also notice that some come with bonus Stake cash as part of the package.

Using Stake cash to win prizes

Stake Cash can also be used to play games on the site, but it differs in some ways from the standard gold coins. As well as your initial amount and any you get as part of a purchase, these can be accrued by taking part in competitions. There are also draws for Stack cash each week, and the more you play onsite, the more entries you can gain.

You can then use your Stake Cash to play games in promotional mode for the chance to win more. Ultimately, your Stake Cash can be exchanged for real world prizes. Sweepstakes prizes at Stake.us can be redeemed as cryptocurrency, gift cards, merchandise or extra gold coins.

Slots, table games and more available at Stake.us

There are over 300 slots for you to choose from at Stake.us. Included in this selection are titles from big-name software suppliers Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Games. This is backed up with Stake Original titles, which are unique in-house developed games that have a high RTP of 99%.

All of the online casino mainstays can be found at Stake.us, including blackjack, roulette, and video poker. There are also live dealer games for those who like to bring a bit of real-life excitement into the online sphere. Whether you are a new or experienced player, you should find games to suit you at Stake.us.

Stake.us also focuses on the social aspect of being a social casino. There are chat facilities available, and a glance over to the right of the screen will show you the ongoing conversations taking place.

Conclusion – Stake.us offers an excellent legal slot experience for all

Stake.us is a cutting-edge operator that has a lot to offer social casino players both old and new. There are table games and slots to suit lovers of the classics. Meanwhile, the Stake Original titles offer something new and different. Overall, there is something for everyone – and this Stake.us review is testament to that.

Stake.us provides a legal solution to those wanting to play online slots and table games in the US. Additionally, you can receive cryptocurrencies as prizes and use them to make purchases while playing at this social casino. The bottom line is that this is a modern and exciting social casino with a lot to offer.