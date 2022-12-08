Stake.us Promo Code 2022: Exclusive Bonus Code for 5% RAKEBACK (only here)

Stake.us has revealed an exclusive bonus code deal for all new customers that gives them up to 5% rakeback on their losses. It’s the latest Stake.us promo code from the social casino and it can be claimed by players in Iowa who use the CRYPTGAMBL code when signing up.

How the Stake.us promo code works

The majority of social casino bonuses tend to work to give customers extra playing credit. For example, a gamer could sign up to a social casino and they would simply get a fixed amount of virtual credit that they could then use as stakes for playing slot games, table games and so on.

However, the promo code from Stake.us works a little differently. This is because it’s a rakeback deal that could give you up 5% of your losses back as playing credit.

Here’s an example: You could be playing one of the Stake Originals games like Hilo. You played Hilo with 1,000 Gold Coins and you lost 500 of them. This is where the rakeback bonus would kick in. Of the 500 Gold Coins that you lost, you would get 25 Gold Coins (5%) back in your account.

Such a deal acts as a simple refund and you could then use the Gold Coins refund to play more Hilo or any of the other games featured at the social casino. The benefits of this deal are immediately evident.

After all, losing is a big feature of all casino gaming, and such a deal acts as a handy safety net to ensure that players don’t have to spend any more of their own money purchasing those all-important Gold Coins.

How to get the Stake.us promo code

Stake.us has made sure that its rakeback bonus can be claimed without too much trouble. It’s a deal that is available to all new customers at the social casino, including those from Iowa.

Registering an account at Stake.us should only take a couple of minutes. This is because players just have to navigate to the Stake.us website, click on the Register link and then enter in their personal details.

Such personal details include things like their name, address, email address and date of birth. While Stake.us is a social casino and not a gambling site, it still requires verification of the player’s proof of age to ensure that it is abiding by its terms and conditions.

A key part of the registration process is the one where the customer has to type in the CRYPTGAMBL code. Without this code, the customer simply won’t get the 5% rakeback deal.

Once the player’s account has been authorized, they will then be able to enjoy a 5% rakeback on all of their losses at the social casino. Such an offer shows how Stake.us understands that even the most assured casino gamer will need a helping hand every now and then.

More promo codes available at Stake.us

The 5% rakeback deal isn’t the only special offer currently available at Stake.us. The social casino has created a variety of bonuses and promos that all work to give new and existing customers extra virtual credit to play with. Here are just some of the deals currently available at Stake.us.

Daily reload bonuses: This is one of the simplest special offers at Stake.us. It just requires a customer to login into their account each day, and doing so will give them a fresh batch of virtual credit to use on slots and table games of their choosing.

Social media giveaways: Stake.us has a big presence on social media platforms such as Facebook. The brand frequently makes use of social media to host special giveaways where players can do something as simple as share a particular post and find themselves getting a healthy amount of Gold Coins as a reward.

How Stake.us became king of the social casinos

Stake.us isn’t the only social casino in the US, but it is showing real determination to be one of the biggest gaming sites of its kind. This can be seen in the fact that Stake.us has partnered up with leading musical artists such as Drake, as well as top Premier League soccer teams like Everton.

Such sponsorship deals have dramatically raised the profile of Stake.us to enter new markets that have previously been unreachable for social casino sites. Stake.us has backed this up by creating a comprehensive gaming portfolio featuring over 200 slots and table games.

The portfolio features titles by leading software developers such as Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming. A further big part of Stake.us’ appeal is the fact that the brand even creates its own range of hugely popular online casino games called Stake Originals. These feature titles like Plinko and Crash that may not look like regular casino games, but have proven to be endlessly appealing to a new generation of online casino gamers.

What to expect from Stake.us in the future

Deals like the rakeback bonus offer gamers just a glimpse of the kinds of things that Stake.us will unveil in the future. The social casino has been making a big impression on the US online gaming scene recently, and it is special offers like this that help Stake.us achieve such visibility.

Alongside such promos, Stake.us has already ramped up the quality of the kinds of games that people can expect to play at social casinos. As such, the brand is showing that playing casino games with virtual credit, rather than real money, doesn’t have to mean a substandard gaming experience.

All of this means that Stake.us is almost certainly going to expand on the range of its promotions as it takes a hold on the imagination of gamers in the US. So while the rakeback bonus looks like a solid offer, it seems that Stake.us is just getting started.