Film: Spencer Lee returns to the mat

Iowa’s three-time NCAA Champion Spencer Lee made his return to the mat after sitting out last season for ACL surgery. The sixth-year senior defeated Iowa State’s 125-pound Corey Cabanban by major decision, 16-5.

Lee kicked off the Cy-Hawk dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 2 Hawkeyes defeated the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones, 18-15.

“I’ve had a lot of matches like that inside Carver,” Lee said. “But the thing is, you just have to keep building. The season is a grind and that’s the epitome of what makes college wrestling great.”

Only four wrestlers in NCAA Division One history have achieved winning a championship four times. Lee is looking to become the fifth.