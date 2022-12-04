Live Results: Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Iowa State

The No. 2 Hawkeyes battle the No. 7 Cyclones at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 1:33 p.m.

Iowa’s Spencer Lee runs onto the mat before the 125-pound final at the 2019 NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 7 Iowa State at 1:33 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday in the annual Cy-Hawk series. Both squads come into Sunday’s dual at 5-0 on the season.

The Hawkeyes have won the last 17 matchups against the Cyclones and 32 of the last 33. Iowa State has won 18 consecutive dual meets, marking the second-longest active winning streak in the country.

Senior first-ranked 125-pounder three-time national champion Spencer Lee appeared on Iowa’s probable bout sheet for the first time this season.

Senior No. 2 141-pound Real Woods, a two-time Pac-12 champion transfer from Stanford, is expected to debut in the Black and Gold against Iowa State freshman No. 12 Casey Swiderski.

Matt Sorochinsky and Titus Godbolt will officiate today’s dual.

