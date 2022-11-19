Live updates | Iowa football takes on Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium

The Hawkeyes and Gophers will battle at 3 p.m. in Minneapolis. The game will air live on FOX.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Petras threw 23 passes and completed 14. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Badgers, 24-10.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa football team will battle Minnesota for the Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Iowa has beaten Minnesota in seven straight head-to-head matchups. The Hawkeyes are 43-42-2 against the Golden Gophers when Floyd is on the line.

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will make his third career start Saturday. The Gophers’ usual starter, senior Tanner Morgan, is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Iowa’s defense will likely be tested by the Gophers’ rushing attack. The Hawkeyes will face another formidable running back in sixth-year senior Mohamed Ibrahim. After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles, Ibrahim has rushed for 1,261 yards and 18 touchdowns on 238 carries. Ibrahim has averaged more than 5 yards per carry this year.

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV was reportedly on the field during the early warmup session before Saturday’s game. Bruce missed last week’s game versus Wisconsin with an undisclosed injury.

Iowa is trying to win its fourth straight game and stay in contention for the Big Ten West title. Illinois lost to No. 3 Michigan, 19-17, Saturday afternoon. If the Hawkeyes beat the Gophers, they could make the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with a win over Nebraska next week.

COIN TOSS | Iowa wins the toss and defers to the second half. Iowa will kick off to begin the game.

11:07 1Q | Minnesota punts and Iowa will take over at its own 21-yard line to begin its first drive of the game.

9:01 1Q | Iowa kicker Drew Stevens caps off a five-play opening drive for Iowa with a 38-yard field goal. Spencer Petras and Sam LaPorta connected for 58 yards on Iowa’s opening play. 3-0, Iowa.

7:01 1Q | Minnesota punts after a 3-and out and Iowa will take over at its own 34-yard line. 3-0, Iowa.

0:42 1Q | Spencer Petras runs it into the end zone from one yard out to finish off a 12-play 66-yard drive that took up 6:19. 10-0, Iowa.

END 1Q | Minnesota has yet to run a play in Iowa territory and the Hawkeyes have scored on each of their first two possessions. 10-0, Iowa.

10:24 2Q | Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim scored Minnesota’s first touchdown of the afternoon with a 5-yard run to cap a nine-play, 72-yard drive. 10-7, Iowa.

10:24 2Q | Iowa will begin the ensuing drive on its own 25-yard line. 10-7, Iowa.

6:09 2Q | Iowa punts to Minnesota for the first time. Taylor boots for 43 yards and the Gophers will begin their drive at their own 11-yard line. 10-7, Iowa.

0:38 2Q | Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett misses a 34-yard field goal attempt wide right. The Gophers drive for nine plays and 73 yards but come up empty. 10-7, Iowa.