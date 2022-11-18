Lahore smart city is the first smart city in Lahore and the 2nd smart city in Pakistan. It is built upon the latest and most innovative designs. In fact, it’s the fifth smart city in Asia. It is an innovative plan with a clear vision. Additionally, Lahore Smart City incorporates all of the modern technology features.

Lahore Smart City is developed in order to give opportunities to everyone in the real estate sector. It will be able to meet the commercial and residential requirements of its investors. Additionally, Lahore smart city is built on the principles of eco-friendly and sustainable environmental protection. Furthermore, Lahore smart city infrastructure is primarily based on information obtained from the municipal buildings, residents, and transportation infrastructures. Additionally, Lahore Smart city is situated close to Lahore By-pass Road near Kala Shah Kaku.

Full Article Read Here : Lahore Smart City Payment Plan 2022 | Location | Map | Plot for Sale

Lahore Smart City Developers

Lahore Smart City is a joint venture between two prominent and well-known names in the real estate sector. They are Habib Rafiq (Pvt) and the Future Developments Holdings. Additionally, the two names were also involved in the creation of Bahria town and DHA.

Future Developments Holdings (Pvt.) Limited (FDHL)

FDHL is a real estate development firm that provides management services across Pakistan. The main objective of the company is to provide people with smart, futuristic cities. Furthermore, the company is run by a variety of international and national business leaders. This real estate developer’s group consists of several international corporations, ie., China Liaoning International Economic and Technical Cooperation Group Ltd (CLIC) and Engineering Dimensions (Pvt.) Limited (EDL). FDHL is a legit business that is registered under the Companies Ordinance 1984.

Habib Rafiq Pvt. Ltd. (HRL)

HRL has worked in real estate for many years. They have been responsible for a number of extremely prestigious and renowned initiatives in Pakistan. Furthermore, their success is the result of hard work and dedication. They are on the job all day long to satisfy the requirements of their clients. Furthermore, HRL has an experience in the development of infrastructure and the industrial landscape. They are the most significant infrastructure builders in Pakistan.

Design of Lahore Smart City

Design is crucial in any housing or real estate scheme. In addition, the layout for Capital Smart City can be described as extremely modern and advanced in its design. The design of this stunning infrastructure is due directly to Surbana Jurong. It is among the largest infrastructure and urban development organizations. In addition, Surbana Jurong is also responsible for the master plan that will be the basis for Lahore Smart City. The company is determined to develop a unique design of the community with lots of amenities.

Location of Lahore Smart City

The location is crucial and plays an essential part in all real estate investments. In addition, it is among the many factors that make the real estate market an important one for investors. The location suggested for Lahore Smart City is very feasible. Lahore Smart City will be connected via all major road networks of Lahore.

In addition, the place for the Lahore Smart City is near the Lahore Bypass route. Furthermore, Lahore Smart City has easy access from GT Road and Lahore/Islamabad motorway. The proposed location for Lahore Smart City is one of the most desirable locations in the area. Indeed, one reason for its popularity is the easy accessibility to central Lahore city.

Lahore Smart City NOC (No Objection Certificate)

A very vital aspect of investing in any investment possibility is its NOC. Lahore Smart City developers ensured that they obtained their NOC first. That’s the reason why Lahore Smart City developers worked through the day and night to get the NOC from the Lahore Development Authority. Actually, having the NOC can make an investment more secure. Lahore Smart City developers are constantly making efforts to offer the most secure and reliable investment opportunities. Lahore Smart City developers have obtained the NOC as did Capital Smart City. This is also one of the factors that makes it a better investment.

Payment Plan

The plots of Lahore Smart City are available with very low installments. In addition, Lahore Smart City plots are available on a 10 percent down payment. The payment plan mentioned is for prelaunch prices that will rise after launch. In addition, the payment plan is intended for early investors.

Overseas Block

Lahore Smart City overseas block is an extremely significant feature of this housing society. Lahore Smart City will be the second investment society to have an overseas block. The block will serve all Pakistanis from abroad. Additionally, the objective of Lahore Smart City is to become the most well-known among Pakistanis living abroad.

Executive Block

Lahore Smart City Executive block is located in a high-end place. It will also include numerous modern amenities and infrastructure.

Lahore Smart City Commercial Block

Commercial blocks will meet the requirements of those who wish to invest for business reasons. In addition, the plots are accessible in 14 easy installments.

Lahore Smart 4 Marla and 8 Marla plots have been launched. Investors who are interested in property are keen to invest in this block. Additionally, the plots are going to be sold quickly, so they may not be available in the future.

Commercial plots have already been available in other blocks, including Overseas Block & Executive Block. In fact, the cost of booking 4 Marla plots within the Overseas Block is 945,000 PKR, and the cost for four Marla plots located in Executive Block is 895,000 PKR. In addition, the price for eight Marla plots within Executive Block is PKR 1,745,000, and the cost for eight Marla plots in the overseas block is PKR 1,795,000.

You Might be Interested In : Blue World City Islamabad (UPDATED) Project Details | NOC | location | map | Plot Prices

FAQs

What is the definition of a smart city, and how is it different from other cities?

The term “smart city” refers to a smart city is one that is entirely based on artificial intelligence. It’s an exciting project that will be launched to the public for the first time ever in Punjab. The project located in Islamabad, known as Capital Smart City, is being launched by the same team of developers. Therefore, Capital Smart City is the first initiative launched in Pakistan as well LSC is the next one.

Is this city an official society?

Yes, it’s an absolutely legal society. The NOC or No Objection Certificate is approved by the Lahore Development Authority i.e., LDA.