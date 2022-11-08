Republican Rep. Miller-Meeks wins reelection in Iowa’s 1st District

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is seen at her watch party on Nov. 8, 2022. Miller-Meeks is running in the first district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her reelection to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. Miller-Meeks was running against former state Democratic Rep. Christina Bohannan.

The race was called at 11:08 p.m. Miller-Meeks held a 20,000 vote lead with 17 of the 20 counties in the 1st District reporting.

Miller-Meeks fundraised $4,448,352 and Bohannan raised $2,930,968 during their campaigns. She ran on the platform of making prescription drug prices affordable to Iowans, limiting access to abortion, and protecting Iowan’s gun rights.

Before running, Miller-Meeks was an Iowa State Senator representing Senate District 41. She was appointed by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2010 served as the Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health until 2014.

Alain Pfaff said he voted for Miller-Meeks because she is hardworking. Pfaff who is originally from France and has been living in Iowa for thirteen years and now resides in Bettendorf said he has stayed in Iowa because it’s a great place to live.

Joellen Spersslage, a long time republicans voter from Bettendorf said she supports Miller-Meeks because she is committed to her goals. During the campaign months, Spersslage has followed republicans candidates across the state.