Film: Student Thoughts: 2022 Election
The Daily Iowan filmed in the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 19, 2022 and outside the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 25, 2022 to ask University of Iowa students their thoughts on the 2022 midterm election. Students discussed how they planned to vote, why they are voting, what issues were most important to them, and what candidates appeal to them.
