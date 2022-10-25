Editorial | Daily Iowan Editorial Board endorses Fixmer-Oraiz

V Fixmer-Oraiz will bring climate and social justice policy to Johnson County.

Four candidates are competing for two seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

One candidate’s campaign for climate action and racial equity makes them stand out among the field of qualified candidates.

The Daily Iowan Editorial Board endorses Democrat V Fixmer-Oraiz for Johnson County Board of Supervisors because they are the best voice for equity and inclusion in our community.

There are multiple qualified candidates vying for county supervisor, including Democrat Jon Green and Republicans Jammie Bradshaw and Phil Hemingway.

But the DI Editorial Board believes Fixmer-Oraiz’s values and experience makes them best suited to take on this leadership in Johnson County.

Background

Fixmer-Oraiz received their bachelor’s degree in environmental science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2011 and completed their master of science degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa in 2015.

In 2019, Fixmer-Oraiz founded Astig Planning. Astig, which translates to ‘fresh, bold and unique’ in Tagalog, is a planning service focused on transforming communities and landscapes through engagement, empowerment, and advocacy.

The passion Fixmer-Oraiz has for social justice extends to the Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition, where they serve as vice president.

Fixmer-Oraiz moved to Iowa City in 2012 with their wife, Natalie Fixmer-Oraiz. The couple has two children: Emmons, 7, and Celso, 4.

Climate Action

The climate crisis is the greatest threat facing our future.

It’s critical we take climate action now at all levels. Fixmer-Oraiz recognizes this urgent threat and can lead Johnson County to a more sustainable and equitable future.

Fixmer-Oraiz worked with communities in Johnson County as an environmental and community planner. Their work in the county includes projects like the Brownfield Redevelopment and the Flood Resilience Plan for Coralville.

Astig Planning partnered with the University of Iowa to lead their Campus Safety Action Plan outreach process.

The 2020 Derecho and 2008 flood proved that Johnson County is not immune to extreme weather conditions. The climate crisis will exacerbate disasters like these; that’s why we must act now.

The DI Editorial Board believes Fixmer-Oraiz‘s experience with environmental and community planning makes them qualified to address this crisis.

Racial Equity

The call for racial equity is past due.

The pandemic reminded us of the racial inequities that persist in our community. People of color experienced more COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths due to disproportionate access to health care.

Fixmer-Oraiz not only recognizes the disparities that exist in Johnson County, but they also have a plan to address it.

“COVID-19 has exposed the widening gaps in our social safety net gaps that have allowed entire communities to fall through the cracks,” their campaign website states.

Fixmer-Oraiz also wants to continue to make housing more accessible.

“Having clean water matters. Having access to public education and health care — those things matter,” V said in an interview with the DI.

It is not enough to call-out inequities that exist in our community. We need leaders to put their words into action. The DI Editorial Board believes Fixmer-Oraiz will fulfill their campaign promise.

We encourage everyone to vote this November for the candidate they believe can make positive change in Johnson county.

Editorials reflect the majority opinion of the DI Editorial Board and not the opinion of the publisher, Student Publications Inc., or the University of Iowa. Editorial board members are Shahab Khan, Hannah Pinski, Sophia Meador, and Yasmina Sahir.