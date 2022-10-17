Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized, Tuesday debate canceled

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Sunday evening for a kidney infection, according to a statement from Hinson’s official Twitter account. As a result, the debate scheduled for Tuesday between Hinson and her Democratic opponent state Sen. Liz Mathis has been canceled.

Iowa PBS, the debate’s host, shared a press release on Tuesday stating, “Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability, the debate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race has been canceled.”

There are no plans to reschedule the debate at this time. According to the press release Iowa PBS offered several dates to reschedule but none were mutually accepted by Hinson and Mathis’s campaigns.

The hospitalization comes in the thick of Hinson’s campaign. Election Day is Nov. 8, but Iowa’s early voting period begins Wednesday.

“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers and well wishes,” Jimmy Peacock, Hinson’s Chief of Staff, said in a statement Monday. “She sincerely appreciates everyone who has reached out, and is grateful for the incredible doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital who have provided phenomenal care. We will continue to provide updates.”