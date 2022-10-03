4 Ways To Fight Brain Fog and Stay Productive

If you’ve been feeling like you are struggling to focus or are just generally out of it, trust that you are not alone. Brain fog is a common issue many people face, making it hard for people to maintain productivity. Don’t worry, though, because there is a way to fight back!

If you are struggling with brain fog and need a fix to help you out, keep reading because this blog post will break down four ways to help you get back on track.

Try lion’s mane mushroom powder.

In the world of medicinal mushrooms, lion’s mane mushroom is known for its benefits on cognitive health. Lion’s mane is a dietary supplement made from dried and powdered mushrooms. This product has been used traditionally in Chinese medicine for centuries and only recently became popular in the west.

Studies suggest that lion's mane has shown a link to neuroprotective effects such as lowering cellular stress in our brain, improving anxiety and depression, and enhancing cognitive functioning.

Studies suggest that lion’s mane has shown a link to neuroprotective effects such as lowering cellular stress in our brain, improving anxiety and depression, and enhancing cognitive functioning. Lion’s mane is also referred to as natural nootropic, which is linked to improving memory, creativity, motivation, and overall cognitive functioning.

These nootropic properties are said to help target the root of brain fog; more specifically, they may support nerve health and growth, reduce neuroinflammation, and support mood and anxiety.

Get enough sleep.

Sleep deprivation is another cause of brain fog that needs to be addressed. Sleep is vital to help our brains function in the short and long term because, during sleep, your brain is rushed with cerebral fluid, which clears your brain of debris.

Sleep also consolidates memories so that you can remember what was learnt the previous day. We lose brain cells every day, but at night, new brain cells are formed, showing just how important sleep is. That said, the quality of sleep matters as well, and you need to get high-quality and uninterrupted sleep. Just one bad night of sleep can affect your memory, coordination, concentration, judgement, mood, and our ability to handle stress.

So, how do you improve your sleep?

i. Reduce your caffeine intake.

ii. Avoid snacking before bed.

iii. Stick to a routine.

Eat a healthy diet.

Eating the wrong foods is one of the leading causes of brain fog, but luckily, this is also one of the easiest things to fix. All you need to do is watch out for sugar because low glucose in the brain leads to brain fog.

You also need to increase the amount of fat in your diet because fat acts as “super fuel” in the brain. You need to get rid of vegetable oils in your diet because these lead to brain inflammation that then leads to brain fog. Additionally, you can add Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and Omega 3 fatty acids to your diet to improve brain health and eliminate brain fog.

Exercise regularly.

When you engage in physical exercise, you enable your heart and lungs to pump more oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to your brain. Exercising regularly also protects cognitive function and can restore lost executive function. Hence, you can improve sleep, mood, depression and anxiety this way, which are side effects of brain fog.

Additionally, exercise speeds up the production of brand new brain cells or neurons, which will significantly improve the way you feel. In addition to exercising your body, you can also exercise your brain, which will help it grow stronger and even bigger. This can be done by learning something new, whether it be new information, people, places or skills.

Brain fog is something that must be addressed. This can impact your life significantly and reduce productivity throughout the day. So, if you are suffering from brain fog and don’t know how to treat it, why not try lion’s mane mushroom powder to improve cognitive functioning and memory? You can also try getting more sleep, eating healthier, and exercising regularly.