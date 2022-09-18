Film: Cy-Hawk Run: ROTC United

The CyHawk Gameball Run is an Army ROTC tradition dating back to 1986.

Along with spreading awareness of Multiple Sclerosis in military veterans, Iowa and Iowa State’s ROTC Programs run across the state to handoff the game ball for the annual CyHawk Run.

ROTC cadets reflect on the run and its impact on communities across the state and describe the ROTC lifestyles in which they live.

