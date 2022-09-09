Iowa field hockey downs Providence

Iowa forward Annika Herbine protects the ball as Providence midfielder Lisa McNamara comes in from the left during a field hockey game between Iowa and Providence at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Friars, 3-1.

Iowa field hockey jumped out to an early advantage against Providence on Friday afternoon at Grant Field.

The Hawkeyes took the lead just 43 seconds into the contest when senior Sofie Stribos put in a goal off assists from senior Anthe Nijziel and sophomore Annika Herbine.

However, Iowa failed to increase its lead in the first half and Providence tied the game at one apiece in the final minute of the half.

Stribos said the Hawkeyes were upset with their performance as they entered halftime knotted at one.

“I wasn’t too happy with how we were playing [in the first half], to be honest,” Stribos said. “I really didn’t think it was up to the Iowa standard, and we were lacking, but that doesn’t matter. We still needed to play Iowa field hockey, and we just weren’t. But after having a talk with the team and knowing after the half it started over, 0-0, we were ready to go.”

Associate head coach Michael Boal spoke to his team at the half and his message was clear: stay calm.

“I told them to just settle down a little bit really,” Boal said. “We tried a few things that didn’t work, and then we got back to the basics in the second half.”

Boal’s encouragement paid off immediately after the break.

Iowa started off the second half just as it had the first. Herbine found the back of the net 53 seconds into the third quarter — a goal that would prove to be the game-winner.

Herbine netted another score 10 minutes later for her fifth goal of the year.

Fellow sophomore Ella Wareham showed tremendous hustle prior to the score, as she chased down an errant pass amid cheers from the crowd and saved the ball on the boundary line to keep it in play. A quick pass from Stribos led Herbine straight to the net seconds later.

“That goal would have never occurred if Ella didn’t bust her butt to get the ball,” Herbine said.

The Emmaus, Pennsylvania, native leads the Hawkeyes with 13 points in five games this season. Her five goals have come on just nine shot attempts.

Although the Hawkeyes escaped with a win, Providence’s lone goal snapped an Iowa shutout streak that started last weekend with back-to-back wins where Boston University and Saint Louis failed to score.

The Hawkeyes’ defense, dubbed “the Great Wall of Iowa,” has held stout thus far this season, allowing just six goals in five games. Three of those goals came in an overtime loss to No. 2 North Carolina on August 28.

Stribos said having a defense behind her that boasts two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Anthe Nijziel, second-team All-Big Ten goalkeeper Grace McGuire, and fifth-year senior (and older sister) Lokke Stribos allows her to be more aggressive on the offensive end.

“It’s great to have them back there,” Sofie Stribos said. “It means I can attack. It’s awesome getting long passes from them, and knowing they have your back if you make a mistake. They can sometimes clean those mistakes up for us.”

The Hawkeyes will be back at Grant Field this Sunday to take on UMass.