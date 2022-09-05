Sophomore wideout Keagan Johnson missing from Iowa football’s Week 2 depth chart

The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder was not listed on the Hawkeyes’ two-deep ahead of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson makes a move after a reception during a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 23-20. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa football team released its Week 2 depth chart ahead of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game at Kinnick Stadium on Monday. Three names were unexpectedly missing from the Hawkeyes’ two-deep: Keagan Johnson, Jestin Jacobs, and Jermari Harris.

Johnson was listed on the Hawkeyes’ Week 1 depth chart, but he did not participate in Iowa’s season-opener against South Dakota State. Little is known about Johnson’s status. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has previously called Johnson’s availability “touch and go.”

The last concrete update Iowa Athletics publicly provided regarding Johnson’s health came ahead of the 2022 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Johnson was declared out with a “non-COVID-19-related illness” before the Hawkeyes were defeated, 20-17, by the Kentucky Wildcats.

“I’m not sure about Keagan at this point,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said of Johnson after the Hawkeyes’ 7-3 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 3. “We’ll evaluate again tomorrow and Monday and just kind of see where they’re going, but hopefully we’ll get them back at some juncture.”

Should Johnson miss Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game, the Hawkeyes would be without their top two receivers. Senior Nico Ragaini was also absent from Iowa’s Week 1 depth chart. He’s not listed on the Hawkeyes’ Week 2 two-deep either. At an Aug. 30 press conference, Ferentz said Ragaini could miss a couple weeks with a “medical issue.”

Starting in place of Ragaini and Johnson are sophomore Arland Bruce and redshirt freshman Alec Wick. Bruce and redshirt freshman Brody Brecht are the only scholarship wide receivers listed on the Hawkeyes’ Week 2 depth chart. Wick and sophomore backup Jack Johnson are the other wideouts on Iowa’s two-deep — both of whom are walk-ons.

On the defensive side of the ball, Iowa will likely be without Jacobs, who made five tackles before sustaining an injury the Hawkeyes’ Week 1 game.

“Yeah, I assume this is good news,” Ferentz said Sept. 3. “It wasn’t a joint. It sure looked like it on the field. So, it’s soft tissue, and those can drag out, too, as we know, but at least it wasn’t a joint. That would have been bad.”

Harris, who served a suspension during Week 1 of the college football season, was also absent from Iowa’s depth chart on Monday. Ferentz handed the junior the one-game suspension in April on account of an OWI charge police gave Harris on April 17. Harris was stopped at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Myrtle Avenue in Iowa City. Police documents indicate Harris was driving without headlights on. His Blood Alcohol Content was .096.

Harris was a projected starter on the depth charts Iowa Athletics released in March and July, respectively. Senior Terry Roberts, who started at left corner on Sept. 3 while Harris was suspended, is still the Hawkeyes’ listed starter. Harris’ name doesn’t even appear in any of the backup roles Iowa has in its defensive backfield.

Saturday’s Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Game is set to begin at 3 p.m. and air live on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes have won the last six Cy-Hawk games. Iowa and Iowa State haven’t played at Kinnick Stadium since 2018.