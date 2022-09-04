Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Saint Louis

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the St. Louis Billikens, 6-0, at Grant Field on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The Hawkeyes scored three goals in the first period and attempted 25 shots on goal. Iowa, also, had eight penalty corners.

Iowa players Alex Wesneski and Ciara Smith scored two goals each. Anthe Nijziel and Annika Herbine scored one goal each. Esme Gibson recorded 2 assists along with teammate Lokke Stribos and Lieve Schalk.

St. Louis had four shots on goal throughout the game with only one shot on goal in the first quarter and three in the fourth quarter. St. Louis goalie Sasha Sander recorded nine saves and allowed six goals.

The Hawkeyes will play the Providence Friars at Grant field on Thursday at 2 pm.