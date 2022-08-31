Big Ten football notebook | Michigan to play two quarterbacks, Northwestern upsets Nebraska in Ireland

The Wolverines are taking a unique approach to their starting quarterback: playing a different QB in the first two weeks of the season.

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during Day 1 of the 2021 Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 22.

The Michigan football team engaged in an open quarterback competition between senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy through the offseason.

With the Wolverines’ season set to kick off on Saturday against Colorado State, the Maize and Blue have named a starting quarterback for their first game of the season. And a different one for Week 2.

On Aug. 27, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced his decision to start McNamara in the first game and McCarthy in the second contest.

Harbaugh said he feels like the Wolverines can “win a championship with either of those two behind center.”

McNamara played most of the snaps under center a season ago, completing 210 of 327 passes for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. McCarthy converted 34 of 59 pass attempts for 516 yards, five touchdowns, and two picks.

Northwestern upsets Nebraska in Ireland

After multiple media members pegged Nebraska as preseason favorites to compete for a Big Ten West title, or even win it, the Cornhuskers reminded fans and pundits what held them back a season ago: winning close games.

Northwestern entered Saturday’s game in Ireland as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. But the Wildcats clawed back from a 28-17 deficit in the second half to beat the Cornhuskers, 31-28.

The Wildcats’ comeback came following a controversial decision from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost.

Nebraska scored two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the second half to go up 11 points, and Frost took a chance that backfired: a surprise onside kick.

I’ve defended Scott Frost more than once, but that onside kick was too risky. Had momentum. Just felt like he was trying to outsmart the room. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 27, 2022

Onside kick up 11 in a game you probably should have already been up three scores is the type of thing that should make you pay for your flight home — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) August 27, 2022

“In hindsight, it didn’t work, so any time something doesn’t work you want it back,” Frost said following the game. “We’ve been talking to the kids about being aggressive and attacking this thing for weeks. I think we did that. We had a couple of things that we wanted to be aggressive with. We had one earlier that we wanted to see if we got the look we wanted, and we got a look that’s really good for it and I made that call and that’s on me.”

Northwestern scored the decisive touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats’ defensive efforts in the second half allowed the offense to play conservatively for the rest of the game.

The Wildcats’ defense forced four second-half punts after just two in the first 30 minutes.

Nebraska had a chance to tie or win the game after it regained possession at its own four-yard line, but a Northwestern interception with 1:27 left sealed the outcome.

Frost is now 5-21 in games decided by one score as head coach at Nebraska.

While Northwestern has a bye in Week 1, Nebraska will take on North Dakota on Saturday.