The NFL is a beloved sporting event not only in the US but around the world. As a result, millions of people tune in each year to watch as their favorite team either steam ahead of the competition or falls at the first hurdle, making subsequent bets based on NFL odds.

With the next Super Bowl only a short time away, there’s no better time to reflect on some of the highlights of NFL history. While it’s always interesting to learn more about the most important all-time players of the game, there’s nothing more prevalent than the fans.

There’s nothing quite like getting to experience the events of an NFL game surrounded by tens of thousands of other like-minded individuals; witnessing firsthand the highs and lows of one of the most highly anticipated sporting events year-round.

Here are 5 of the highest-attended Super Bowls of all time.

1. Super Bowl XIV — Rose Bowl Stadium

Date: 20 January 1980

Fans In Attendance: 103,985

The battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers marked the fourteenth ever Super Bowl event. This remains the highest attended Super Bowl in football history.

It was the Rams who had the nearest thing to home advantage during this Super Bowl, being based in nearby Los Angeles. In fact, it wasn’t until 2020 when a team was finally able to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

However, this was not enough of a home market advantage to prevent the Steelers from achieving a second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Pittsburgh won the award for the highest-ever attended event in the history of the NFL and also remains tied for the most Super Bowls won by a single franchise.