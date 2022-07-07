5 Of The Highest Attended Super Bowls Of All Time
July 7, 2022
The NFL is a beloved sporting event not only in the US but around the world. As a result, millions of people tune in each year to watch as their favorite team either steam ahead of the competition or falls at the first hurdle, making subsequent bets based on NFL odds.
With the next Super Bowl only a short time away, there’s no better time to reflect on some of the highlights of NFL history. While it’s always interesting to learn more about the most important all-time players of the game, there’s nothing more prevalent than the fans.
There’s nothing quite like getting to experience the events of an NFL game surrounded by tens of thousands of other like-minded individuals; witnessing firsthand the highs and lows of one of the most highly anticipated sporting events year-round.
Here are 5 of the highest-attended Super Bowls of all time.
1. Super Bowl XIV — Rose Bowl Stadium
Date: 20 January 1980
Fans In Attendance: 103,985
The battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers marked the fourteenth ever Super Bowl event. This remains the highest attended Super Bowl in football history.
It was the Rams who had the nearest thing to home advantage during this Super Bowl, being based in nearby Los Angeles. In fact, it wasn’t until 2020 when a team was finally able to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
However, this was not enough of a home market advantage to prevent the Steelers from achieving a second consecutive Super Bowl win.
Pittsburgh won the award for the highest-ever attended event in the history of the NFL and also remains tied for the most Super Bowls won by a single franchise.
2. Super Bowl XVII — Rose Bowl Stadium
Date: 30 January 1983
Fans In Attendance: 103,667
The second-highest Super Bowl attendance was also recorded at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, located in California. This time, however, it saw the Miami Dolphins playing against the Washington Redskins to achieve NFL supremacy.
The Washington Redskins were seeking revenge after losing to the Dolphins at Super Bowl VII, a feat that was achieved due to an extremely explosive and energetic second-half performance that saw the Redskins score 17 points. This brought the final score to 21-17.
The Washington Redskins clinched this Super Bowl title in front of their dedicated fans, erasing the loss of Super Bowl VIII.
3. Super Bowl XI – Rose Bowl Stadium
Date: 9 January 1977
Fans In Attendance: 103,438
By now, you may have figured out that NFL attendance records are made at the Rose Bowl Stadium. This third-highest attended Super Bowl is no different.
This was the first instance where the Rose Bowl hosted the Super Bowl. It immediately increased the previously held audience record by over 13,000 people.
The Oakland Raiders had the chance to win the Super Bowl in their home state but had to take down the Minnesota Vikings first. The Vikings played well and put up a great defense.
Though this might be true, they were no match for the Raiders who, with the impeccable coaching of the legendary name John Madden, won with a final tally of 32-14 over the Vikings.
4. Super Bowl XLV – Cowboys Stadium
Date: 6 February 2011
Fans In Attendance: 103,219
This is the only entry on this list that is outside of the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Located in Arlington, Texas stands the legendary Cowboys Stadium. This was the stage for the clash between the Green Bay Packers and record-holding Super Bowl winners the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl XLV.
There was an attempt to reach the maximum capacity for this Super Bowl by installing an additional 15,000 temporary seats. Due to delays in sorting this seating out which resulted in legal issues and the relocation of fans, this Super Bowl fell short in terms of attendance by around 1,000 people.
5. Super Bowl XXI — Rose Bowl Stadium
Date: January 25, 1987
Fans In Attendance: 101,063
This is yet another Rose Bowl Stadium NFL attendance record that must be mentioned. Over 100,000 fans descended on the stadium to bear witness to the game between the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos.
The Giants were the favorites going into the Super Bowl and they definitely did not disappoint their fans! They won a total of 39-20 with an especially powerful play in the second half that saw them score 30 points to level the field and bring home their first-ever Super Bowl title.
All fans in attendance at this Super Bowl witnessed one of the earliest appearances of the current tradition of the Gatorade shower. This is a process of celebration where players dump an entire cooler filled with liquid over a coach’s head after achieving a win.
Conclusion
These are the 5 Super Bowl games that stand out in NFL history as they have the highest attendances on record. The NFL continues to grow in popularity so there is no doubt that these records will continue to be broken as time passes.