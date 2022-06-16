Understanding SEO: How to Succeed in the Digital Marketing World

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is a key pillar of any successful digital strategy. Unfortunately, most micro and small businesses neglect this way of attracting traffic to their website and very often lose the advantage over the competition. According to Figment Agency, neglecting or not paying enough attention to the SEO aspect of the business leads to a weakening of the market position, and very often to the loss of an existing position.

If you do SEO well, you have responded well to the wishes and needs of your clients. SEO is the best way for your brand to succeed in the market. A well-designed, SEO-friendly website brings traffic, and this is exactly what every entrepreneur needs to succeed. Therefore, below we bring you some of the most important things about SEO optimization that will help you reach potential customers and open the door to success.

1. What is SEO and how does it work

SEO or Search Engine Optimization is the practice of designing and customizing pages and content to increase search engine relevance and consequently increase traffic to the website. Simply put, if you have a website about fashion, for example, you need to make sure that relevant people (potential customers) find you as easily as possible through Google search, and to do that, you need to be in the highest position in search results. However, this does not happen by itself, you need to make sure that Google “loves” your site.

Many factors go into SEO, including content, keywords, backlinks, and site structure. All these factors will help you attract a new audience, but also keep it (which is the most important thing) if you provide them with quality content that stands out from the competition with its originality.

2. The benefits of SEO for businesses

• Increased web traffic

One of the main reasons why ranking your website is important is that a higher ranking space in search engine results can lead to more organic traffic to your website. Some surveys show that almost 90% of visitor clicks are generated by sites that reach the top of search engine results. This means that other websites that reach the second and consecutive pages have only a 10% chance that users will click or open them.

• Improved brand awareness

As we have already mentioned, the main result of SEO optimization is the improvement of keyword positions, but the advantage is not only an increase in traffic. While searching, users click on multiple web pages, change the keyword, and then search again, and so on. This means that if a website constantly appears at the top, it will slowly be noticed by everyone who uses the same keywords. This increases the chances that the user will eventually click on it, and more importantly, due to frequent appearances at the top, they will begin to unconsciously trust it.

• Increased leads and sales

In addition to generating more organic traffic to your website, one of the important benefits of SEO is the high probability that visitors to your site will become paying customers. This can be attributed to the fact that they intend to buy the product or service you are offering because they are looking for something similar in your area.

3. How to improve your website’s SEO ranking

If your site is on the 25th page of search results, and you want it to be on the first, the best way to get to that position is through SEO.

Keyword optimization is the foundation of successful SEO. Keywords are words that users type into a search engine when searching. Think about your target audience and the keywords that are relevant to your niche. Try creating and optimizing content based on those keywords.

Other important factors you need to pay attention to:

• Images and videos making sure they’re properly tagged

• Reference other websites and blogs

• Reduce the size of your files with the help of caching plugins

• Promote your content and build links back to your website

4. Tips for creating high-quality content that will rank well in search engines

One of the many important characteristics of SEO writing is the use of relevant keywords and the right topic that will attract an audience. That means you know what people are looking for when they search for sites like yours. This requires the SEO writer to do keyword research and make a list of words and phrases that should be included.

It is also important to use other related words in the content. This means words that match well with the keywords that have been researched.

Note that a balance must be achieved to make the content interesting to readers. Before publishing, make sure to edit and proofread your content, then share it to social media platforms for more exposure.

After reading the text above, we believe that you understand the importance of SEO for your business and that it can bring you great benefits in the long run. But also to do it properly, you need to use the right tools and have a well-developed digital marketing strategy.