Democrats Green and Fixmer-Oraiz and Republicans Hemingway and Bradshaw win primaries for JoCo Board of Supervisors

Jon Green and V Fixmer-Oraiz won the Democratic primary election for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and will run against Republicans Phil Hemingway and Jammie Bradshaw in November’s general election.

Jon Green, D-Iowa, pets his dog, Snoopy, his watch party for the 2022 Iowa primaries in Lone Tree, Iowa, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Green won a primary race for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors after receiving 69 percent of the vote, the most between three candidates.

V Fixmer-Oraiz and incumbent Jon Green have won the Democratic primary race for two seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Green won 69 percent of the vote to Fixmer-Oraiz’s 67 percent and Seth Zimmerman’s 64 percent.

Phil Hemingway and Jammie Bradshaw ran uncontested for the seats in the Republican primary election and will run in the general election for the two seats available seats on the board.

Green was the only incumbent on the ballot. He first won his seat in a special election to fill the vacant seat left by Janelle Rettig.

“I thought that if I did the best that I could, reelection would take care of itself. I’m glad to see that was right,” Green said at the watch party on his Lone Tree property, “But I’m also very grateful to all of the volunteers to the organizations that endorsed and also put in significant work.”

Green said while he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself, he likes his chances in November’s general election.

Phil Hemingway, one of the winners of the Republican primary, said he thinks his chances are good in the general election.

“We hope people look past the consonant after the end of the name,” he said. “That’s the challenge. There are a lot of independent voters or a lot of people that just, you know, haven’t participated. Hopefully people take an interest.”