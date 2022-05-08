Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ could be album of the summer

On Friday, May 6, Gen Z superstar Jack Harlow dropped his new album, titled ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You.’ With humorous lyrics and great beats, the album is also Harlow’s attempt to reflect on his rise to fame and its consequences on his life.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” has been an inescapable earworm dominating the charts for a few weeks now. Personally, I’m a big fan of this debut song, although I think it is slowly falling victim to being overplayed.

“Dua Lipa” was the first song on this album that stood out to me. Initially, I received it as Harlow’s attempt to make a move on Dua Lipa — but it’s far funnier than that. It’s definitely an attempt to slide on Dua Lipa, as given away by the opening lyric, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

However, it was the lyrics in the first verse — “Girl, them Russian twists is working, now just put your butt into it,” — that made me laugh, and pulled me into the rest of the song. I think it’s pretty funny, this shameless slide on Dua Lipa. I imagine Harlow wrote it a bit tongue-in-cheek. I also appreciated the song’s references to Ariana Grande and Kanye West.

“Lil Secret” is about Jack Harlow’s “favorite” lover. He candidly describes this heartfelt hypothetical relationship, in the midst of a storm of “corruptive forces” that are now pursuing him because he is famous. Harlow depicts a girl that he describes his therapist always siding with, who imagines herself as his soulmate, but who is also just one of many girls.

Harlow explains that he knows it’s hurting her — the fame and the secrecy — but does not describe any intention of changing that, especially as it is one of many songs about many different girls on this album. So despite the upbeat and somewhat boastful tone of the songs, the lyrics are remorseful, as Harlow describes this already doomed relationship.

“Churchill Downs,” featuring Drake, is another favorite of mine. From the opening lyric, “Sometimes when I sit back and really let it register, I did everything I said I would, and said it first,” this song pulled me in. This song, like a lot of the album, is Harlow bragging about his success. However, it is his humor and honesty that make it a compelling brag.

“Churchill Downs” excellently uses humor, as showcased by the line: “I know my grandpa would have a heart attack if I pulled a hunnid grand out, so I’m not gonna pull a hunnid grand out.” Similarly, the lyrics “But it’s hard to crack jokes when you really want advice” showcase the true heart of this song, which is that Harlow wants advice from Drake on how to handle the fame. Harlow flips between being jovial and boastful to humble and overwhelmed seamlessly in this song.

“Nail Tech” explores the feeling of being overwhelmed, as Harlow describes what goes through his head during moments of fame that may feel other-worldly to the non-famous. The lyric, “I got stakes and they too high now, I can’t fuck up,” seems to perfectly encapture the anxiety accompanying fame.

“State Fair” explores the feeling of going home, now that he’s a superstar. For example, Harlow discusses wanting to shut down Kentucky’s State Fair, and how he can get any girl from his hometown now.

The lyric I found especially compelling was “Visit my old teachers and tell ’em to take care.” The lyric I found especially concerning was “My pet peeve is a camera in my face, Have you ever heard of personal space?” as the paparazzi have been known to do some real damage to the emotional well-being of celebrities.

This album explores Jack Harlow’s rise to fame, and his feelings about fame now that he’s arrived. It is a lot of fun, with great beats and humorous lyrics, but it’s also reflective and contemplative — I am not disappointed.