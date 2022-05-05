USG, UI to provide 30 discounted Iowa House Hotel rooms for students during lease gaps

The Iowa House Hotel will provide 30 rooms to students during the lease gap period from July 28 to Aug. 1 in partnership with UI student government. USG will help subsidize some of the expenses.

The Iowa House Hotel is seen on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Students looking for a place to stay between leases will have the option to stay in the Iowa House Hotel for a discounted rate this summer.

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government is partnering with several UI student service areas to provide 30 rooms in the hotel during the lease gap period, sometimes referred to by students as “homeless week.”

USG is partnering with UI Student Legal Services, the Iowa Memorial Union, University Housing and Dining, and Student Care and Assistance.

The lease gap period takes place from July 28 to Aug. 1. Apartments typically end leases on the last week of July and begin Aug. 1, leaving students who are moving the task to find a place to live in the meantime, according to the Lease Gap Program website.

In past years of the program, the UI offered 40 rooms in residence halls to students.

Nikki Hodous, director of UI Student Care and Assistance, said the lease gap period is often really stressful for students, and she hopes the university can alleviate student stress with access to the hotel rooms.

“We met throughout the spring semester to discuss ways to support students living off-campus, which included facilitating this lease gap program,” Hodous said.

Patrick Johnson, USG president for the 2022-23 academic year and former director of finance, said USG will help fund a majority of this program, along with Iowa House Hotel, to ensure students’ basic needs are met while they’re on campus.

“There is no reason as to why students should be left homeless right before the school starts at the end of the summer and not have a place to go,” Johnson said. “We have to do everything in our power to ensure our students are supported and taken care of when on campus.”

Johnson said The Iowa House Hotel will provide 30 rooms for $45. The Iowa House Hotel website currently has one-person rooms available starting at $110 per night.

He said USG will subsidize $20 per room and night, and students are allowed to stay for the whole time period if necessary. UI students will pay $25 a night with USG’s discount.

Johnson said $20 is the maximum amount USG decided it could fund with its budget.

Bill Nelson, IMU associate dean and executive director, said the Iowa House Hotel is extremely appreciative of USG’s willingness to subsidize the program.

“We need to assist students with affordable, accessible, and appropriate housing during the gap-in-lease period,” Nelson said.

Students with cars can purchase parking spots for an additional $10 per night. The rooms will be first come first serve, and applications will open on June 10, according to the 2022 Summer Gap Lease Program website.

Nelson said the hotel will provide a complimentary breakfast every morning.

Catlett Market Place will be open throughout the program for students to purchase meals either individually via credit card or U-Bill charge, or through 25 Herky Booster Pack meals, which will roll into the school year if unused, the website said.