Online Wagering in New Zealand

Introduction about the country

New Zealand is popular with its picturesque sceneries which is the reason why the movie Lord of the Rings chose its location as a backdrop because of its splendid mountain ranges and grassy fields. They are also famous for their Maori culture, the kiwi bird, and their love for entertainment.

Gambling in New Zealand

People in New Zealand have a reserved manner and prefer honesty but are also very friendly which is why gambling is welcome in the country. The country has five casinos namely: Sky City Hamilton and the Sky City Aukland are located on the north island while the Sky City Queenstown, Christchurch Casino, and the Dunedin Casino are located on the south island. Learn about online casino in New Zealand and get to know all about Real Money online casinos. Online casinos in the country have superb graphics and designs and the best sounds.

Short History of Gambling in the land

It is believed the European settlers bet on horses and cards to the Maori until games and raffles followed. The other side of the history of gambling in the land tells about Chinese settlers in the 1800s and it was told that table betting games were then played in steamboats. Others also said that the Americans taught the people to gamble when they came to the land to look for gold a hundred years ago. It also proves the reason why gamblers in New Zealand love poker and are also experts in Texas Hold ’em.

These all three might be true but we cannot deny that the Kiwis (people in New Zealand prefer to be called as a name of endearment) passion about betting. Gambling at present is very productive in their country, especially with the existence of online casinos. People prefer various casino games such as slot machines or pokies, casino games, horse racing, and lotteries.

Betting Law of New Zealand

Is it allowed to gamble in the country? Yes, though there are rules that should be followed. The player must be 18 years of age before they are allowed to play the lottery, bet in sports and horse races, and buy scratch cards. To wager in a land-based casino, one has to be 21 years of age.

The Totalisator Agency Board (TAB) indicated that all online gambling like the Lotto NZ is legal. The TAB formerly known as the New Zealand Racing Board (NZRB) was founded under the Act 2003 to promote the racing industry and maximize its profits. The TAB also organizes other racing activities and all betting services as well as sports organizations in the land.

The Gambling Act 2003

The Gambling Act of 2003 which is controlled by the Department of Internal Affairs states that all gambling events like online lotteries and sports betting are allowed in the country and everything else is considered banned.

The government at present seemed a bit lenient with their regulations in online betting as long as both the operator and the players should follow gambling rules that the operators should have their gambling online industry properly licensed. This is a big edge on the part of the player knowing that all online casinos from New Zealand are guaranteed security and legal for their peace of mind.

Interesting facts about online casinos in the country:

Players from New Zealand are allowed to wager in foreign betting companies but casino sites from abroad are not allowed to advertise in any gambling form in the land.

All gambling games are tax-free so bettors can enjoy 100% of their winnings.

All casino operators are compelled to give half of their profit generated in any gambling activities of the site to the community. This will be used in the Art, Science, and education of the country.

The government doesn’t have to know of the player’s winnings.

Conclusion:

New Zealand is strict with its gambling rules but for a good reason. They wanted their people to be responsible in their wagering. As for the casino operators, both online and land-based, proper licensing is important for a more satisfactory betting experience for the players and tranquility of the mind of both parties.