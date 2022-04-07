Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Wheeling Nailers

The Wheeling Nailers defeated the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Wednesday, 6-4. The Heartlanders dropped the match while debuting new jerseys.

Iowa held a brief 4-3 lead in the new limestone-colored jerseys in the second period. The Nailers quickly responded with three goals of their own to take a two-goal lead into the final period.

The Heartlanders pulled their goalie, Corbin Kaczperski, in an effort to score goals late in the third period. However, Iowa could not put any answer together.

Iowa has two final home games remaining on the schedule. The Heartlanders next take on the Kalamazoo Wings in Xtream Arena on Friday.