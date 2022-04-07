Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Wheeling Nailers

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
April 7, 2022

The Wheeling Nailers defeated the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Wednesday, 6-4. The Heartlanders dropped the match while debuting new jerseys. 

Iowa held a brief 4-3 lead in the new limestone-colored jerseys in the second period. The Nailers quickly responded with three goals of their own to take a two-goal lead into the final period. 

The Heartlanders pulled their goalie, Corbin Kaczperski, in an effort to score goals late in the third period. However, Iowa could not put any answer together.

Iowa has two final home games remaining on the schedule. The Heartlanders next take on the Kalamazoo Wings in Xtream Arena on Friday.

040722_heartlandersnailers_JR001
Gallery|25 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa forward Kris Bennett gets ready to take on the ice during a hockey match between Iowa and Wheeling at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Nailers defeated the Heartlanders, 6-4.
