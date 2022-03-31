Iowa track and field to split up, compete on two coasts this week

The Hawkeyes will head to Stanford, California, and Gainesville, Florida, to compete in the Florida Relays and Stanford Invitationals, respectively.

Iowa’s Kalen Walker wears a cowboy hat during the 2022 Hawkeye Invitational track and field meet at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Hawkeye Invitational hosted Arkansas State, Bradley, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, UW-Milwaukee, and Western Illinois.

Iowa track and field will split up this weekend, sending athletes to both the east and west coasts. Before this week, the Hawkeyes had not separated their roster during the 2022 outdoor season.

Iowa will compete in both the Stanford Invitational in California and the Pepsi Florida Relays in Gainesville.

The Florida Relays will commence at 4 p.m. Thursday. Some events will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The Stanford Invitational will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and the Hawkeyes will send some distance runners to compete at the meet.

Twenty-six collegiate teams will participate in the Pepsi Florida Relays, including Iowa’s Big Ten Conference peers like Indiana, Maryland, and Ohio State.

Iowa enters this week’s events with some momentum. At last weekend’s Baldy Castillo Invitational in Arizona, Hawkeye sophomore Kalen Walker broke the University of Iowa’s 100-meter dash outdoor record, registering a 10.20-second time.

Walker’s time is the ninth-fastest any college runner has posted this year.

LaSarah Hargrove of the Iowa women’s track and field team nearly replicated Walker’s time, finishing the 100-meter dash in 11.13 seconds.

When Iowa wraps up the Pepsi Florida Relays and Stanford Invitational, it’ll head to Arizona to compete in both the Sun Angel Classic and Jim Clark Invitational April 7-9.