Iowa women’s basketball trails Creighton by six points at halftime of NCAA Tournament second round

The second-seeded Hawkeyes clawed back from a 12-point deficit in the second quarter to trail by single digits heading into halftime.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks off the court at halftime during a 2022 NCAA Second Round women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Creighton in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Iowa women’s basketball is trailing Creighton, 38-32, at halftime of the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have led for just 1 minute and 21 seconds of game time.

The Hawkeyes were down by as many as 12 points throughout the first half, with the Bluejays taking advantage of eight offensive rebounds for 13 second chance points.

Two Hawkeyes are in double figures at the half: senior center Monika Czinano has 15 points, while sophomore guard Caitlin Clark has 11.

Creighton has been effective from the 3-point line, making eight shots beyond the arc on 23 attempts. The Bluejays have almost doubled the Hawkeyes rebounding total, 29-15.

Iowa is taking on Creighton now at a sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game is being aired on ABC.