No. 10 seed Creighton advances to NCAA Tournament second round, will play winner of Iowa-Illinois State on Sunday

Creighton guard Lauren Jensen dribbles past Colorado guard Frida Formann during a First Round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game against No. 7 Colorado and No. 10 Creighton in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022.

No. 10 seed Creighton women’s basketball advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Iowa City on Sunday, taking down seventh-seeded Colorado, 84-74.

Colorado started the contest 7-of-9 from the field, but cooled off in the second quarter. Creighton took its first lead with less than minute remaining in the second period, and the Bluejays went into halftime up 36-31.

Colorado had a 8-2 run to begin the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to two points, but the Buffaloes could not overcome the Bluejays. Creighton never trailed in the second half, building up to their 10-point victory.

Former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen, who transferred to Creighton after the 2020-21 season, finished the game with 16 points.

The Bluejays will play the winner of second-seeded Iowa and 15th-seeded Illinois State on Sunday at a to-be-determined time. The Hawkeyes and Redbirds will tip off at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.