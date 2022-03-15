Iowa men’s hooper Keegan Murray named AP first-team All-American

The sophomore is one of three Big Ten players to earn Associated Press first-team All-America honors this season.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots a layup during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 9 Indiana in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Murray led the team in scoring with 32 points, going 11-17 from the field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 80-77.

Iowa men’s basketball forward Keegan Murray has been named a first-team All-American by The Associated Press, per a Tuesday release. Iowa has now had an AP first-team All-American on its roster in three consecutive seasons. Former Hawkeye center Luka Garza earned first team honors in 2020 and 2021, snapping a 52-year stretch that saw no Iowa men’s hoopers make the AP first team.

Murray earned recognition from the AP after a regular season that saw him lead Power Five conferences in scoring with 23.6 points per game. The forward from Cedar Rapids also has a nation-leading 38.2 player efficiency rating.

Murray has already earned a number of awards this season. He was named a first-team All-American by Sporting News last week. Murray also won a UI men’s basketball record six Big Ten Player of the Week Awards.

Murray and the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes will take on the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, New York, at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday.