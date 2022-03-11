Photos: No. 5 Iowa men’s basketball vs. No. 4 Rutgers

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes took on the No. 4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, March 11, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 84-74.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the team in scoring with 26 points. In the game, Murray broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record previously set by Luka Garza. Murray has scored 750 points this season.

Both Iowa guards Tony Perkins and Jordan Bohannon scored 16 points, tying for second in team scoring. Bohannon became the third Hawkeye in program history to score 2000 points after his effort.

Rutgers gave up 25 points through fouls as Iowa shot 92.6% from the free-throw line. Bohannon went 7-of-8 from the line while Murray went 6-of-6.

The Hawkeyes will advance to the semifinal round tomorrow to play against Indiana.