Caitlin Clark’s 41 points pushes Iowa women’s basketball past Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Nebraska, 83-66, to advance to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Sunday.

Iowa players celebrate after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Nebraska during the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The Hawkeyes beat the Cornhuskers 83-66.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa women’s basketball didn’t let a slow start stop it from advancing to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. Second-seeded Iowa took down sixth-seeded Nebraska, 83-66, for a date with fifth-seeded Indiana on Sunday for the Big Ten Tournament title.

Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark scored nearly half of the Hawkeyes’ points on Saturday, finishing the night with 41 points on 13-of-27 shooting from the field. She nearly had a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds. Senior center Monika Czinano was the only other Hawkeye to score in double figures. She finished the game with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

The Hawkeyes trailed for 15 minutes of the first half of their game against Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday night.

The Hawkeyes struggled taking care of the ball, as Iowa turned the ball over six times in the first half. Sophomore Caitlin Clark accounted for five of those six turnovers.

Iowa regrouped in the second half, turning the ball over just twice. While taking better care of the ball, the Hawkeyes also claimed the lead. Iowa and Nebraska traded the lead in the second period as the first half featured nine total lead changes.

At halftime, the Hawkeyes led, 38-35. Coming back from the halftime locker room, Iowa never trailed again.

The Hawkeyes outscored the Cornhuskers, 28-18, in the third quarter to cushion their lead. Iowa led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter on its way to victory.

Hawkeye junior guard Kate Martin had a near double-double night, claiming eight points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa finished the night shooting 52 percent from the field, and Nebraska shot 35 percent.

Iowa advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers will face off at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be aired on ESPN2.