Iowa women’s basketball leads close game against Northwestern at halftime of Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Behind Caitlin Clark’s 16 points, the Hawkeyes have a one-point lead over the Wildcats, 32-31.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark takes back the ball during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Northwestern during the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

In a game that has featured five ties and three lead changes, Iowa women’s basketball holds the lead over Northwestern, 32-31, at halftime of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The Hawkeyes already have two players in double digits: sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark paces Iowa with 14 points, while senior center Monika Czinano has 12.

Clark has already drained four 3-pointers on six attempts.

Freshman center Addison O’Grady is the only other Hawkeye who has scored, with six points.

Northwestern won the tip, and jumped out to an early 7-2 lead three minutes into the game. The Hawkeyes fought back to tie the game at the end of the opening frame until Northwestern guard Jillian Brown hit a 3-pointer at the first period buzzer to give the Wildcats a 17-14 lead.

Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the night, 25-24, halfway through the second period as she drained back-to-back 3-pointers.

Northwestern reclaimed the lead seconds later with a layup from guard Laya Hartman. In the final minutes of the second quarter, the Hawkeyes and Wildcats traded the lead.

The Hawkeyes had trouble getting around the Wildcats’ pesky defense in the first half, as Northwestern racked up three blocks and four steals while holding Iowa to a 40.6 shooting percentage.

In the first half, Northwestern shot 33.3 percent from the field. Wildcat guard Veronica Burton has over half of the Wildcats’ points, with 16.

Iowa is currently playing Northwestern at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is airing on Big Ten Network.