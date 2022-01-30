Iowa track and field finishes Razorback Invitational

The Hawkeyes competed against 11 teams in their first road meet of the season in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Iowa track and field program competed at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this weekend.

Iowa joined 11 other programs at the meet: Arkansas, Iowa State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Southern California, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Missouri, and LSU.

The Hawkeyes started out strong in the throwing events on Friday, as senior Nia Britt and junior Amanda Howe claimed first and second in the weight throw, respectively.

Britt set a personal best with a 20.68-meter throw. The mark stands second all-time in program history, passing Howe’s 20.67-meter throw from earlier this season. Howe threw 20.46 meters at the invitational.

Britt also finished runner-up in the women’s shot put with a 16-meter throw.

On Saturday, sophomore Myreanna Bebe moved into third place all-time in Iowa track and field program history in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing with a 8.26-second time.

Iowa men’s and women’s multi-athletes returned to action this weekend, and sophomore Austin West finished in third place in the heptathlon with 5,832 points. West’s mark is first in Iowa track and field program history.

MCKIVER THRIVES

Freshman Jenoah McKiver has put himself in the Iowa record books in the past two meets.

McKiver set a school record in the 600-meter race at Iowa’s Larry Wieczorek Invitational. At the Razorback Invitational, McKiver finished the 400-meter race in 45.78 seconds — third all-time in Iowa program history.

He currently holds the second-place time in the nation in the 400-meter and leads the Big Ten in the event.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes will split up next weekend for two meets on Feb. 4 and 5.

Iowa will travel to Indiana to participate in Notre Dame’s Mayo Invitational and to Nebraska to compete in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite.